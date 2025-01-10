Foseco India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
6.39
6.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.23
232.63
202.28
176.26
Net Worth
286.62
239.02
208.67
182.65
Minority Interest
Debt
1.15
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
287.77
239.02
208.67
182.65
Fixed Assets
40.67
31.81
35.67
35.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.66
3.34
2.59
2.62
Networking Capital
13.53
14.63
20.6
7.41
Inventories
32.92
20.02
22.57
12.51
Inventory Days
24.37
18.18
Sundry Debtors
101.55
85.14
74.2
64.91
Debtor Days
80.12
94.33
Other Current Assets
10.81
15.58
9.63
10.42
Sundry Creditors
-92.22
-70.1
-58.02
-56.78
Creditor Days
62.65
82.51
Other Current Liabilities
-39.53
-36.01
-27.78
-23.65
Cash
229.91
189.22
149.81
137.01
Total Assets
287.77
239
208.67
182.66
