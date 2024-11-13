iifl-logo-icon 1
Foseco India Ltd Board Meeting

3,973.35
(1.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:33 AM

Foseco India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202414 Oct 2024
FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended September 30 2024 See the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended June 30, 2024. See the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202429 May 2024
Change in the Internal Auditor
Board Meeting30 Apr 202429 Mar 2024
FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on March 31 2024
Board Meeting23 Feb 202428 Dec 2023
FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 2. Recommendation of the final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023 3. Trading Window Closure Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024)

Foseco India: Related News

No Record Found

