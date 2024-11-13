Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 14 Oct 2024

FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended September 30 2024 See the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended June 30, 2024. See the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 May 2024

Change in the Internal Auditor

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 29 Mar 2024

FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on March 31 2024

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 28 Dec 2023