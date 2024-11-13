|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended September 30 2024 See the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended June 30, 2024. See the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|Change in the Internal Auditor
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on March 31 2024
|Board Meeting
|23 Feb 2024
|28 Dec 2023
|FOSECO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 2. Recommendation of the final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023 3. Trading Window Closure Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024)
