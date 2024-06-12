|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Jun 2024
|21 May 2024
|AGM 11/06/2024 Proceedings of the 67th AGM of the Company that was held on June 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)
