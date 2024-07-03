iifl-logo-icon 1
Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd Share Price

55.5
(-4.80%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.5
  • Day's High55.5
  • 52 Wk High70.75
  • Prev. Close58.3
  • Day's Low55.5
  • 52 Wk Low 33.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.88
  • P/E25.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

55.5

Prev. Close

58.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.88

Day's High

55.5

Day's Low

55.5

52 Week's High

70.75

52 Week's Low

33.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.31

P/E

25.46

EPS

2.18

Divi. Yield

0

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:34 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.01%

Non-Promoter- 26.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.02

2.94

0.23

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.62

2.15

3.8

0.93

Net Worth

14.64

5.09

4.03

0.94

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd

Summary

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited, in the name and style of Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited on January 14 , 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and due to conversion, name of the Company changed to Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023. Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited was founded in year, 2019 by Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair and Mr. Manish Dasharath Kamble, upon becoming a globally integrated and highly regarded pharmaceutical and healthcare company, the two Promoters embarked on a journey to establish their business. In its initial stages, the Company operated as a Private Limited entity, operating with the name Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited. During this time, they focused on building a strong foundation and laying the groundwork for their future growth and success. With dedication and strategic planning, they managed to establish a reputable presence in the pharmaceutical industry.Gradually, as Company expanded and gained momentum, the Promoters made a significant decision to convert their business from a Private Limited to a Public Limited, through which the Company was establish. Thus, transformation opened up new avenues for growth, allowing it to access a wider pool of investors and enhance the overall ma
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd is ₹22.31 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd is 25.46 and 1.52 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd is ₹33.1 and ₹70.75 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd?

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.34%, 6 Month at 29.07%, 3 Month at -3.23% and 1 Month at 8.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.98 %

