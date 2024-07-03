Summary

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited, in the name and style of Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited on January 14 , 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and due to conversion, name of the Company changed to Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023. Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited was founded in year, 2019 by Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair and Mr. Manish Dasharath Kamble, upon becoming a globally integrated and highly regarded pharmaceutical and healthcare company, the two Promoters embarked on a journey to establish their business. In its initial stages, the Company operated as a Private Limited entity, operating with the name Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited. During this time, they focused on building a strong foundation and laying the groundwork for their future growth and success. With dedication and strategic planning, they managed to establish a reputable presence in the pharmaceutical industry.Gradually, as Company expanded and gained momentum, the Promoters made a significant decision to convert their business from a Private Limited to a Public Limited, through which the Company was establish. Thus, transformation opened up new avenues for growth, allowing it to access a wider pool of investors and enhance the overall ma

Read More