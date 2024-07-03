Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹55.5
Prev. Close₹58.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.88
Day's High₹55.5
Day's Low₹55.5
52 Week's High₹70.75
52 Week's Low₹33.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.31
P/E25.46
EPS2.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.02
2.94
0.23
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.62
2.15
3.8
0.93
Net Worth
14.64
5.09
4.03
0.94
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd
Summary
Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited, in the name and style of Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited on January 14 , 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and due to conversion, name of the Company changed to Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023. Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited was founded in year, 2019 by Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair and Mr. Manish Dasharath Kamble, upon becoming a globally integrated and highly regarded pharmaceutical and healthcare company, the two Promoters embarked on a journey to establish their business. In its initial stages, the Company operated as a Private Limited entity, operating with the name Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited. During this time, they focused on building a strong foundation and laying the groundwork for their future growth and success. With dedication and strategic planning, they managed to establish a reputable presence in the pharmaceutical industry.Gradually, as Company expanded and gained momentum, the Promoters made a significant decision to convert their business from a Private Limited to a Public Limited, through which the Company was establish. Thus, transformation opened up new avenues for growth, allowing it to access a wider pool of investors and enhance the overall ma
Read More
The Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd is ₹22.31 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd is 25.46 and 1.52 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd is ₹33.1 and ₹70.75 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.34%, 6 Month at 29.07%, 3 Month at -3.23% and 1 Month at 8.61%.
