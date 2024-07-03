Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd Summary

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited, in the name and style of Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited on January 14 , 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and due to conversion, name of the Company changed to Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023. Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited was founded in year, 2019 by Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair and Mr. Manish Dasharath Kamble, upon becoming a globally integrated and highly regarded pharmaceutical and healthcare company, the two Promoters embarked on a journey to establish their business. In its initial stages, the Company operated as a Private Limited entity, operating with the name Saroja Pharma Industries India Private Limited. During this time, they focused on building a strong foundation and laying the groundwork for their future growth and success. With dedication and strategic planning, they managed to establish a reputable presence in the pharmaceutical industry.Gradually, as Company expanded and gained momentum, the Promoters made a significant decision to convert their business from a Private Limited to a Public Limited, through which the Company was establish. Thus, transformation opened up new avenues for growth, allowing it to access a wider pool of investors and enhance the overall market presence.With the new status as a Public Limited Company, Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited further strengthen position into pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Thereafter, the Promoters envisioned leveraging the Companys expanded resources, increased capital formation, and enhanced market reach. Under the leadership of Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair and Mr. Manish Dasharath Kamble, Company continues for excellence, innovation, and global integration. Their commitment in providing high-quality pharmaceutical and healthcare products has helped it earn recognition and trust from both domestic and international customers. With a customer-centric approach and a focus on industry-leading practices, Company is poised to make a significant impact in the global healthcare landscape.Since established, the Company provide service deliverance in chemical trading with the best premium pharmaceutical companies in India and abroad for cost effective human and veterinary medicine. Presently, the Company trade into Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (API), Pharma Intermediates, Specialty Chemicals, Intermediates for Pharma trading and Solvents used for pharmaceutical products in human and veterinary medicine. The product demand by their clientele is manufactured as per their specifications by suppliers initially in sample size thereafter on clients testing and approving the order is finalized. The approved specified product is manufactured for the order quantity to be dispatched by the appropriate mode of transport within India or abroad. Prior to this, the Company witnessed a substantial expansion in its clientele base over the past two years. This growth has propelled the Company to venture into the manufacturing of API Pharma products, in making cost-effective contributions to human and veterinary medicine. The Company is planning for a Public Issue of 10,84,800 Equity shares aggregating to Rs 9.11 Crores by raising capital through Fresh Issue.