iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

55.1
(-2.39%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.02

2.94

0.23

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.62

2.15

3.8

0.93

Net Worth

14.64

5.09

4.03

0.94

Minority Interest

Debt

5.73

10.18

6.14

3.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.38

15.28

10.17

3.96

Fixed Assets

8.64

4

0.34

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.14

0.04

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.24

10.78

9.53

3.86

Inventories

0.4

3.87

0.47

0.66

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

16.24

11.11

13.98

7.22

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.77

1.85

0.42

0.25

Sundry Creditors

-5.61

-5.86

-5.31

-4.15

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.56

-0.19

-0.03

-0.11

Cash

0.32

0.36

0.26

0

Total Assets

20.4

15.28

10.17

3.95

Saroja Pharma In : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.