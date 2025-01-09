Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.02
2.94
0.23
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.62
2.15
3.8
0.93
Net Worth
14.64
5.09
4.03
0.94
Minority Interest
Debt
5.73
10.18
6.14
3.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.38
15.28
10.17
3.96
Fixed Assets
8.64
4
0.34
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.14
0.04
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.24
10.78
9.53
3.86
Inventories
0.4
3.87
0.47
0.66
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.24
11.11
13.98
7.22
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.77
1.85
0.42
0.25
Sundry Creditors
-5.61
-5.86
-5.31
-4.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.56
-0.19
-0.03
-0.11
Cash
0.32
0.36
0.26
0
Total Assets
20.4
15.28
10.17
3.95
