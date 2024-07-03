Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,790
Prev. Close₹1,790
Turnover(Lac.)₹730.84
Day's High₹1,790
Day's Low₹1,716.55
52 Week's High₹2,719.8
52 Week's Low₹1,701.5
Book Value₹266.64
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,948.55
P/E54.48
EPS32.89
Divi. Yield0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.23
10.23
10.22
10.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,256.91
1,158.7
979.58
782.12
Net Worth
1,267.14
1,168.93
989.8
792.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,542.79
1,242.43
992.87
616.17
yoy growth (%)
24.17
25.13
61.13
23.07
Raw materials
-835.55
-523.13
-484.49
-334.24
As % of sales
54.15
42.1
48.79
54.24
Employee costs
-88.12
-92.71
-69.64
-41.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
302.11
400.69
226.86
95.77
Depreciation
-34.75
-29.06
-26.9
-15.67
Tax paid
-77.21
-105.35
-44.42
-31.48
Working capital
-8.82
62.85
46.49
13.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.17
25.13
61.13
23.07
Op profit growth
-23.91
66.96
120.73
22.38
EBIT growth
-24.83
71.65
128.16
26.75
Net profit growth
-23.85
37.18
234.86
27.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
992.88
846.4
624.83
541.79
523.29
Excise Duty
0
0
8.65
41.15
39.7
Net Sales
992.88
846.4
616.17
500.64
483.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.79
6.31
2.71
1.13
2.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yogesh M Kothari
Executive Director
Suneet Y Kothari
Independent Director
Shyam B Ghia
Independent Director
Shobhan M Thakore
Independent Director
Dilip G Piramal
Non Executive Director
Premal N Kapadia
Independent Director
Leja Hattiangadi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chintamani Thatte
Independent Director
Chandrashekhar R Gupte
Whole Time Director (Operatio
Rakesh Goyal
Independent Director
Ravi Brijmohan Kapoor
Independent Director
Ashwin Ramanathan
Independent Director
Bhavna Doshi
Executive Director
Kirat M Patel
Reports by Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Alkyl Amines Chemicals (AACL) is a global manufacturer and supplier of amines, amine derivatives and other specialty chemicals. The Company has 3 manufacturing sites, 2 in Maharashtra, i.e. at Patalganga and at Kurkumbh and 1in Gujarat, i.e. at Dahej. It has a R&D Centre at Pune, Maharashtra, equipped with advanced equipment and analytical instruments. It also has a Solar Plant at Bhoom, Maharashtra. Its products have application in industries like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment chemicals, foundry chemicals, rubber chemicals, etc. The Company was incorporated on October 17th, 1979 and is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of specialty chemicals. Some of the new products developed by the company are diethyl hydroxylamine (DEHA), dimethyl cyclohexylamine (DMCHA), speciality intermediates, insect repellents such as diethyl toluamide (DETA), besides dimethyl amino propylamine (DMAPA), various hydrochlorides and speciality corrosion inhibitors.The plant for these was set up in technical collaboration with Leonard Process Co Inc, US, in 1962. The Company started commercialproduction in 1982. A second plant was set up in 1991 to manufacture ethyl and methyl amines in technical collaboration with Acid Amine Technologies Inc, US. AACLs products find applications in agro chemicals, pesticides, rubber chemicals, water treatment chemicals and other speciality chemicals. In 1996-97, the paid up equity capital is enhanced from Rs 2.66 Cr to 3.66 Cr due to equit
Read More
The Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1749.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd is ₹8948.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd is 54.48 and 6.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd is ₹1701.5 and ₹2719.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.93%, 3 Years at -21.91%, 1 Year at -32.40%, 6 Month at -15.43%, 3 Month at -23.49% and 1 Month at -12.91%.

