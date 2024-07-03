Summary

Alkyl Amines Chemicals (AACL) is a global manufacturer and supplier of amines, amine derivatives and other specialty chemicals. The Company has 3 manufacturing sites, 2 in Maharashtra, i.e. at Patalganga and at Kurkumbh and 1in Gujarat, i.e. at Dahej. It has a R&D Centre at Pune, Maharashtra, equipped with advanced equipment and analytical instruments. It also has a Solar Plant at Bhoom, Maharashtra. Its products have application in industries like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment chemicals, foundry chemicals, rubber chemicals, etc. The Company was incorporated on October 17th, 1979 and is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of specialty chemicals. Some of the new products developed by the company are diethyl hydroxylamine (DEHA), dimethyl cyclohexylamine (DMCHA), speciality intermediates, insect repellents such as diethyl toluamide (DETA), besides dimethyl amino propylamine (DMAPA), various hydrochlorides and speciality corrosion inhibitors.The plant for these was set up in technical collaboration with Leonard Process Co Inc, US, in 1962. The Company started commercialproduction in 1982. A second plant was set up in 1991 to manufacture ethyl and methyl amines in technical collaboration with Acid Amine Technologies Inc, US. AACLs products find applications in agro chemicals, pesticides, rubber chemicals, water treatment chemicals and other speciality chemicals. In 1996-97, the paid up equity capital is enhanced from Rs 2.66 Cr to 3.66 Cr due to equit

