Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Share Price

1,749.95
(-2.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,790
  • Day's High1,790
  • 52 Wk High2,719.8
  • Prev. Close1,790
  • Day's Low1,716.55
  • 52 Wk Low 1,701.5
  • Turnover (lac)730.84
  • P/E54.48
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value266.64
  • EPS32.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,948.55
  • Div. Yield0.56
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,790

Prev. Close

1,790

Turnover(Lac.)

730.84

Day's High

1,790

Day's Low

1,716.55

52 Week's High

2,719.8

52 Week's Low

1,701.5

Book Value

266.64

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,948.55

P/E

54.48

EPS

32.89

Divi. Yield

0.56

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.13%

Foreign: 0.12%

Indian: 71.84%

Non-Promoter- 4.72%

Institutions: 4.72%

Non-Institutions: 23.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.23

10.23

10.22

10.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,256.91

1,158.7

979.58

782.12

Net Worth

1,267.14

1,168.93

989.8

792.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,542.79

1,242.43

992.87

616.17

yoy growth (%)

24.17

25.13

61.13

23.07

Raw materials

-835.55

-523.13

-484.49

-334.24

As % of sales

54.15

42.1

48.79

54.24

Employee costs

-88.12

-92.71

-69.64

-41.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

302.11

400.69

226.86

95.77

Depreciation

-34.75

-29.06

-26.9

-15.67

Tax paid

-77.21

-105.35

-44.42

-31.48

Working capital

-8.82

62.85

46.49

13.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.17

25.13

61.13

23.07

Op profit growth

-23.91

66.96

120.73

22.38

EBIT growth

-24.83

71.65

128.16

26.75

Net profit growth

-23.85

37.18

234.86

27.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

992.88

846.4

624.83

541.79

523.29

Excise Duty

0

0

8.65

41.15

39.7

Net Sales

992.88

846.4

616.17

500.64

483.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.79

6.31

2.71

1.13

2.56

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yogesh M Kothari

Executive Director

Suneet Y Kothari

Independent Director

Shyam B Ghia

Independent Director

Shobhan M Thakore

Independent Director

Dilip G Piramal

Non Executive Director

Premal N Kapadia

Independent Director

Leja Hattiangadi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chintamani Thatte

Independent Director

Chandrashekhar R Gupte

Whole Time Director (Operatio

Rakesh Goyal

Independent Director

Ravi Brijmohan Kapoor

Independent Director

Ashwin Ramanathan

Independent Director

Bhavna Doshi

Executive Director

Kirat M Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Alkyl Amines Chemicals (AACL) is a global manufacturer and supplier of amines, amine derivatives and other specialty chemicals. The Company has 3 manufacturing sites, 2 in Maharashtra, i.e. at Patalganga and at Kurkumbh and 1in Gujarat, i.e. at Dahej. It has a R&D Centre at Pune, Maharashtra, equipped with advanced equipment and analytical instruments. It also has a Solar Plant at Bhoom, Maharashtra. Its products have application in industries like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment chemicals, foundry chemicals, rubber chemicals, etc. The Company was incorporated on October 17th, 1979 and is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of specialty chemicals. Some of the new products developed by the company are diethyl hydroxylamine (DEHA), dimethyl cyclohexylamine (DMCHA), speciality intermediates, insect repellents such as diethyl toluamide (DETA), besides dimethyl amino propylamine (DMAPA), various hydrochlorides and speciality corrosion inhibitors.The plant for these was set up in technical collaboration with Leonard Process Co Inc, US, in 1962. The Company started commercialproduction in 1982. A second plant was set up in 1991 to manufacture ethyl and methyl amines in technical collaboration with Acid Amine Technologies Inc, US. AACLs products find applications in agro chemicals, pesticides, rubber chemicals, water treatment chemicals and other speciality chemicals. In 1996-97, the paid up equity capital is enhanced from Rs 2.66 Cr to 3.66 Cr due to equit
Company FAQs

What is the Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1749.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd is ₹8948.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd is 54.48 and 6.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd is ₹1701.5 and ₹2719.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd?

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.93%, 3 Years at -21.91%, 1 Year at -32.40%, 6 Month at -15.43%, 3 Month at -23.49% and 1 Month at -12.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.96 %
Institutions - 4.73 %
Public - 23.31 %

