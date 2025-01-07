Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,542.79
1,242.43
992.87
616.17
yoy growth (%)
24.17
25.13
61.13
23.07
Raw materials
-835.55
-523.13
-484.49
-334.24
As % of sales
54.15
42.1
48.79
54.24
Employee costs
-88.12
-92.71
-69.64
-41.98
As % of sales
5.71
7.46
7.01
6.81
Other costs
-292.6
-197.45
-181.72
-123.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.96
15.89
18.3
20.04
Operating profit
326.51
429.13
257.01
116.43
OPM
21.16
34.53
25.88
18.89
Depreciation
-34.75
-29.06
-26.9
-15.67
Interest expense
-3.82
-6.32
-10.25
-8.14
Other income
14.17
6.95
7.01
3.15
Profit before tax
302.11
400.69
226.86
95.77
Taxes
-77.21
-105.35
-44.42
-31.48
Tax rate
-25.55
-26.29
-19.58
-32.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
224.89
295.34
182.43
64.28
Exceptional items
0
0
32.84
0
Net profit
224.89
295.34
215.28
64.28
yoy growth (%)
-23.85
37.18
234.86
27.66
NPM
14.57
23.77
21.68
10.43
