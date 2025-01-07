iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,742.45
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,542.79

1,242.43

992.87

616.17

yoy growth (%)

24.17

25.13

61.13

23.07

Raw materials

-835.55

-523.13

-484.49

-334.24

As % of sales

54.15

42.1

48.79

54.24

Employee costs

-88.12

-92.71

-69.64

-41.98

As % of sales

5.71

7.46

7.01

6.81

Other costs

-292.6

-197.45

-181.72

-123.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.96

15.89

18.3

20.04

Operating profit

326.51

429.13

257.01

116.43

OPM

21.16

34.53

25.88

18.89

Depreciation

-34.75

-29.06

-26.9

-15.67

Interest expense

-3.82

-6.32

-10.25

-8.14

Other income

14.17

6.95

7.01

3.15

Profit before tax

302.11

400.69

226.86

95.77

Taxes

-77.21

-105.35

-44.42

-31.48

Tax rate

-25.55

-26.29

-19.58

-32.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

224.89

295.34

182.43

64.28

Exceptional items

0

0

32.84

0

Net profit

224.89

295.34

215.28

64.28

yoy growth (%)

-23.85

37.18

234.86

27.66

NPM

14.57

23.77

21.68

10.43

Alkyl Amines : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.