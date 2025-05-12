Alkyl Amines Q4 Profit Rises 18% YoY to ₹46 Crore

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. posted a quarter-ended March 2025 earnings on Friday, 9th May, with a stable performance. The company’s net profit jumped to ₹46 crore, an 18% rise from ₹39 crore in the corresponding year ago period. Revenue recorded a strong growth, rising 8% year on year at ₹386 crore, from ₹357 crore during the previous year.

The EBITDA (operating profit) of the company Alkyl Amines Chemicals however dipped marginally to ₹68 crore from last year’s ₹69 crore. The EBITDA margin fell to 17.6% from 19.3% last year, down by 170 basis points, reflecting some curtailment in operational efficiency.

For FY 2024-25, the Alkyl Amines Chemicals board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per face value of share, ₹2. The dividend shall be paid after getting approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), as per the exchange filing of the company.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. (AACL) Incorporated in 1979, a global manufacturer of amines and amine-based chemicals — across pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical and water treatment industries.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. (AACL) actively discuss requirements with its valuable customers to jointly create relevant products, suitable for them, in terms of quality, specification and supply chain. Alkyl Amines Chemicals’ commitment to technology, economies of scale and ethics make its the ideal partner in the market for amine chemistry.

