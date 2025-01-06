Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
302.11
400.69
226.86
95.77
Depreciation
-34.75
-29.06
-26.9
-15.67
Tax paid
-77.21
-105.35
-44.42
-31.48
Working capital
-8.82
62.85
46.49
13.6
Other operating items
Operating
181.31
329.12
202.01
62.21
Capital expenditure
202.18
59.15
112.4
151.7
Free cash flow
383.49
388.27
314.41
213.91
Equity raised
1,536.93
1,013.28
598.05
458.02
Investing
-30.24
30.24
-1.44
0
Financing
-23.25
-35.7
-85.88
128.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,866.93
1,396.1
825.15
800.27
