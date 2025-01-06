iifl-logo-icon 1
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,732.6
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025

Alkyl Amines FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

302.11

400.69

226.86

95.77

Depreciation

-34.75

-29.06

-26.9

-15.67

Tax paid

-77.21

-105.35

-44.42

-31.48

Working capital

-8.82

62.85

46.49

13.6

Other operating items

Operating

181.31

329.12

202.01

62.21

Capital expenditure

202.18

59.15

112.4

151.7

Free cash flow

383.49

388.27

314.41

213.91

Equity raised

1,536.93

1,013.28

598.05

458.02

Investing

-30.24

30.24

-1.44

0

Financing

-23.25

-35.7

-85.88

128.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,866.93

1,396.1

825.15

800.27

