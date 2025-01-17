Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.13
23.07
3.52
1.51
Op profit growth
120.82
22.38
4.56
4.82
EBIT growth
124.01
28.84
1.65
4.16
Net profit growth
205.03
27.36
3.55
10.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.89
18.89
19
18.81
EBIT margin
23.83
17.14
16.37
16.67
Net profit margin
20.27
10.71
10.35
10.34
RoCE
39.41
22.37
21.54
23.32
RoNW
11.9
5.84
5.57
6.36
RoA
8.38
3.49
3.4
3.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
98.63
32.33
25.39
24.48
Dividend per share
20
7
5
10
Cash EPS
85.51
24.58
18.4
18.2
Book value per share
263.08
150.93
125.41
102.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.88
7.48
7.09
5.13
P/CEPS
5.63
9.85
9.79
6.89
P/B
1.83
1.6
1.43
1.22
EV/EBIDTA
9.52
11.64
10.76
7.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
49.06
Tax payout
-19.62
-32.29
-31.88
-31.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.93
65.49
68.4
71.41
Inventory days
31.03
58.22
63.63
50.45
Creditor days
-39.56
-63.29
-60.93
-41.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-23.07
-12.96
-10.17
-10.03
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.57
0.45
0.5
Net debt / op. profit
0.21
1.52
1.23
1.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.79
-54.24
-52.59
-52.09
Employee costs
-7.01
-6.81
-7.43
-7.18
Other costs
-18.29
-20.04
-20.96
-21.91
