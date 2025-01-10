Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.23
10.23
10.22
10.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,256.91
1,158.7
979.58
782.12
Net Worth
1,267.14
1,168.93
989.8
792.45
Minority Interest
Debt
3.17
87.75
22.73
46.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
78.21
60.59
50.2
44.49
Total Liabilities
1,348.52
1,317.27
1,062.73
883.88
Fixed Assets
1,124.8
1,071.19
771.59
595.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
30.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.52
4.63
2.98
3.12
Networking Capital
187.82
223.19
225.58
128.82
Inventories
172.38
183.85
164.61
122.04
Inventory Days
38.94
35.85
Sundry Debtors
221.73
258.42
276.74
227.99
Debtor Days
65.47
66.97
Other Current Assets
33.75
60.4
95.89
43.51
Sundry Creditors
-179.77
-209.06
-246.92
-192.94
Creditor Days
58.41
56.68
Other Current Liabilities
-60.27
-70.41
-64.74
-71.78
Cash
31.38
18.23
62.57
126.04
Total Assets
1,348.52
1,317.24
1,062.72
883.88
