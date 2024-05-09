Dear Shareholders,
Your Directors take pleasure in
presenting the 44th Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company together
with Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:
The
financial performance of your Company is as summarized below for the financial year under
review:
|
Particulars
|
2023-24
|
2022-23
|
Rs. in lakhs
|
Rs. in lakhs
|
Revenue from operations
|
1,44,061
|
1,68,305
|
Other Income
|
1,505
|
1,319
|
Total Income
|
1,45,566
|
1,69,624
|
Profit before interest,
depreciation & taxation
|
26,579
|
35,705
|
Interest & financial
expenses
|
440
|
332
|
Depreciation
|
5,892
|
4,517
|
Profit before exceptional item
|
20,247
|
30,856
|
Exceptional Items
|
-
|
-
|
Profit before tax
|
20,247
|
30,856
|
Provision for tax
|
5,360
|
7,990
|
Net Profit after tax
|
14,887
|
22,866
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
(146)
|
(187)
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
14,741
|
22,679
|
Opening balance in retained
earnings
|
1,09,933
|
92,347
|
Profit available for
appropriations
|
1,24,674
|
1,15,026
|
Other adjustments due to IND AS
|
1
|
(17)
|
Impact of adjustment in
derivatives financial instruments
|
Dividends paid
|
5,111
|
5,109
|
Closing balance in retained
earnings
|
1,19,562
|
1,09,934
2. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:
During
the financial year under review, total Income decreased from Rs. 1,69,624 lakhs to
Rs. 1,45,566 lakhs, a decrease of 14%. Profit before tax for the financial year was Rs.
20,247 lakhs compared to Rs. 30,856 lakhs of the previous financial year (a
decrease of 34%) and Profit after tax was Rs. 14,887 lakhs as against Rs. 22,866
lakhs of the previous financial year (a decrease of 35 %). Your Directors do not propose
to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Further details of operations are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report
annexed herewith as “Annexure 1”. There has been no change in the nature
of business of the Company.
3. DIVIDEND:
The
Board is pleased to recommend for your approval a dividend of Rs. 10/- (500%) per
equity share on the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March
31, 2024 [Previous Year: Dividend of Rs. 10/- (500%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each].
You are requested to approve the same. The dividend, if declared, shall be payable subject
to deduction of tax at source, as applicable. The dividend has been declared in line with
the Dividend Distribution Policy which is framed in terms of the regulations of SEBI
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, (SEBI
Listing Regulations). The Dividend Distribution Policy is available on the website of the
Company at https://alkylamines.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Dividend-Distribution-Policy-1.pdf
4. SHARE CAPITAL:
During the financial year, the
Companys paid up share capital increased from Rs. 10,22,01,256/- consisting
of 5,11,00,628 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 10,22,42,790/-
consisting of 5,11,21,395 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.
5. SUB-DIVISION OF FACE
VALUE OF EQUITY SHARES:
The Members had approved the
sub-division of face value of equity shares from Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up into
Rs. 2/- each fully paid up through Postal Ballot, on March 17, 2021. The record
date for the aforesaid sub-division was May 12, 2021. Accordingly, the face value of
equity shares of the Company stands sub-divided from Rs. 5/- each into Rs. 2/-
each fully paid up. The shareholders were issued fresh shares of face value of Rs. 2/-
each.
6. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION
AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
The Management Discussion and
Analysis Report as required under Schedule V of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 is included
in this Annual Report and the same is annexed herewith as “Annexure 1”
7. NEW PROJECTS:
During the financial year
2023-24, a newly set up plant at our existing Kurkumbh site, Maharashtra for enhancing
manufacturing capacity of Ethyl Amines was successfully commissioned and it commenced
commercial production from October 18, 2023. A new solar plant of 4.6 MW at Village:
Talegadh, Taluka- Deesa, District-Banaskantha, Gujarat, was commissioned in January, 2024.
Our new Projects include: - Enhancing the production capacity of Methyl Amines at
Kurkumbh, utilising old Ethyl Amines facilities.
- Some projects for upgrading the
equipment and expansion of capacities, at all three production sites.
8. SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATE
COMPANIES:
The Company does not have any
subsidiary, associate or joint venture Company.
9. RESPONSIBLE CARE?:
Responsible Care is a voluntary
initiative of International Council of Chemical Associations, implemented in India by
Indian Chemical Council to safely handle the products from inception in the research
laboratory, through manufacture and distribution, to ultimate reuse, recycle and disposal,
and to involve the public in the decision-making processes. We have got our Company
recertified for Responsible Care?in October 2023. The recertification is valid till
October 2026. Several programs and studies related to safety, environment and health have
been taken up and are being implemented.
Your Company continues to
participate in developing Product Safety and Stewardship and Product distribution code as
a part of initiative taken by Indian Chemical Council (ICC) along with other chemical
companies. The objective was to update codes after rigorous implementation of the
Responsible Care program and findings of audits.
10. ENERGY CONSERVATION,
TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
The information on conservation
of energy, technology absorption and other details stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of
the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is
annexed herewith as “Annexure 2”.
11. SAFETY, HEALTH AND
ENVIRONMENT:
A.
SAFETY:
We
encourage a high level of awareness of safety issues among our employees and strive for
continuous improvement. Employees are trained in safe practices to be followed at the
workplace. Compliance of safety training has improved over the years and there is active
participation from employees. We take active part in Mutual Aid scheme in the respective
industrial areas. We have intensively trained our identified emergency response team (ERT)
members for handling any industrial and natural eventuality, onsite and offsite
emergencies. We are one of the leading members of Local and District Crisis Group and have
earned reputation amongst societies / nearby society around and statutory authorities for
prompt support during Disaster Management events.
The
Company conducts scheduled mock drills for emergency scenarios with the active involvement
of its staff and occasionally, in the presence of external stakeholders. The identified
gaps, are closed as a part of continuous improvement process. To strengthen the Emergency
Response, the Company conducts truncated drills and table top exercises to assess the
performance of emergency responders. Daily tool box talks and safety talks with employees
and contractors are conducted by the Company staff.
The
actions which we have taken to mitigate fire risk based on quantitative risk assessment
(QRA) study are implemented across all the locations and same are maintained. As part of
strengthening, revamping and to make the fire hydrant system at Kurkumbh compliant with
new requirements of IS 13039, a project was undertaken in FY 2022-23. In FY 2023-24
phase-2 of the project completed by making the underground fire hydrant network above the
ground. Patalganga site is also complying with high hazard category as per IS 13039,
whereas the Dahej site is complying with the IS requirements since inception.
All
the incidents / near misses are investigated thoroughly by a selected cross functional
team and correction / corrective actions are implemented across all the locations.
Walkthrough rounds by senior managers are conducted every month and each area of the
factory is visited regularly. Observations are recorded and closed. With a view to improve
the safety culture measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Leading Indicators and
Lagging Indicators are reviewed in monthly EHS Review Meetings which is chaired by
Executive Director of the Company. We have encouraged employees to report one near-miss
per employee per month to improve our safety performance.
In
continuation to our efforts for strengthening work safety culture through interactive
process we have implemented Behavior Based Safety as per ICC guidelines. We have also
taken unique initiative called Multi Step Planning process (MSPP). This process is for
quick assessment of the risk asking four basic questions before starting the activity.
B.
HEALTH & HYGIENE:
Health
of employees is of utmost importance to us. New employees including contract employees
undergo pre-employment medical check-up and Periodic medical check-up every six months. In
addition to employees, we also conduct periodic medical examination of drivers. Training
programs are arranged regularly on lifestyle diseases by eminent doctors. Health camps are
arranged regularly. Periodic workplace monitoring to check concentration of chemicals,
noise level, and quality of ambient air is carried out based on National Ambient Air
Quality Standard. We also have well equipped Occupation Health Centre with a Doctor,
appropriate staff and our own ambulance vehicle at all manufacturing sites. We have a team
of employees trained as FIRST AIDERS who use their acquired skills while on duty or off
duty to serve the society. Addressing Occupational Health and Safety issues to meet
expectations continue to be a focal point for your Company.
As
a part of Industrial Hygiene survey we carry out personnel monitoring for control and
mitigation of occupational health hazards. We have assessed and measured base line study
for Industrial Hygiene across the locations. We observe the engineering controls which we
have adopted across the locations and which are best in industry and hence, exposure level
is well below the international standard.
Your
Company has also engaged a professional consulting doctor to upgrade our existing
Occupational Health and Hygiene system. With his professional advice, guidance and
actionable solutions we have upgraded our standard to the next level in occupational
health and safety.
Occupational
health centers are best in class and as per the statutory requirement. The Company is
assessing Employees Health Index for the sites and ensuring improvement in it. For
transportation related safety and health issues, drivers are provided training on
understanding the hazards of transported chemicals and their impacts on health.
During
the financial year, we have conducted different types of well-being programs viz. mental
well-being, spiritual well-being, physical well-being and financial well-being.
C.
ENVIRONMENT:
Environment
protection and adherence to pollution control norms is of high priority for our Company.
EcoVadis gave us Bronze rating (Sustainability) during the financial year under review. i)
Air Emissions – We monitor regularly emissions from various sources. All the
parameters specified in the consent to operate are well within the limits in the reporting
period. We have provided Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS) to the two
CFB (Coal Fired Boiler), one TFH (Thermic Fluid Heater) and three process stacks connected
to Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)
portal of Dahej site. Similarly, we have installed one OCEMS on a CFB at Kurkumbh. During
the financial year 2024-25, we have planned to install the OCEMS on second CFB and two TFH
stacks at Kurkumbh and a CFB stack at Patalganga. All these stacks will also be connected
to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and CPCB portals. ii) Liquid Waste Treatment
– We have integrated Effluent Treatment Plants with primary, secondary and tertiary
treatments maintaining outlet parameters standards within the prescribed limits. We have
installed online effluent real time monitoring system (OCEMS) across the locations to
track real time monitoring data. We recycle 50% of our effluent at Kurkumbh by installing
Reverse Osmosis (RO) / Multi Effect Evaporator (MEE). The new facility at Kurkumbh
developed with Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) infrastructure. Last year, our Patalganga unit
commissioned RO / MEE facility with capacity to achieve ZLD status and the Dahej facility
developed with ZLD infrastructure only. We use entire water from the Sewage Treatment
Plant for gardening. Number of GO GREEN activities were undertaken at the plant and staff
colony. iii) Hazardous Waste (HW) Management – We know, any waste is loss to business
and damage to environment and hence we focus our efforts for reduction of waste at source
by improving process yield, replacing hazardous chemical and process with safer ones. We
work on recycling the waste as either again as raw material back in the process or by
re-processing to convert it as usable product or finding an application for use straight
as product. Where options mentioned above are not viable, we send it to authorized
re-processer cum recycler or else send it for secured landfill / incineration at the
Common Hazardous Waste Transboundary Disposal Facility (CHWTSDF). As mentioned above, we
have set objectives for waste management through reduction / recycle / reuse / recovery
techniques. These objectives are continuously reviewed for their progress and
effectiveness.
iv) Green belt – Tree
plantation inside and outside the factory premises is given utmost importance and is done
on a regular basis. At Kurkumbh, the unit has developed 94,731 m2 green belt and planted
approx. 17,342+ various species of plants. At Dahej, the unit has developed 22,000 m2 area
for green belt inside the plot and taken an adjacent land on lease from GIDC for
development of greenbelt having 35,622 m2 area. This outside plot is contiguous to the
existing plot. Around 6,768 various species of trees are planted at both the places. At
Patalganga, the unit has developed 5,010 m2 area for green belt inside the plot and
planted approx. 203+ various species of plants.
D. SAFETY, HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT
(SHE) EVENTS:
There was no reportable incident
in the financial year 2023-24.
12. CORPORATE SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY:
Your
Company works with a deep sense of social commitment and contributes towards the welfare
of the society that it is part of. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee
comprises of Mr. Yogesh M. Kothari, Chairman and Managing Director, as Chairman of the
Committee, Mr. Kirat M. Patel, Executive Director and Mrs. Leja S. Hattiangadi,
Independent Director, as members of the Committee. The Company has formulated a CSR Policy
indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company, which has been approved by the
CSR Committee and the Board. Your Companys concerns are focused on Environment
Sustainability & Rural Development, Health/Women Empowerment, Education/Sports and
others. The CSR budget for FY 2023-24 was Rs. 680.39 lakhs, out of which Company
has spent Rs. 573.56 lakhs and an unspent amount of Rs. 106.83 lakhs
relating to ongoing projects has been transferred to separate Bank Account and said amount
shall be spent within a period of three financial years, as per the provisions of
Companies Act, 2013. An unspent amount of Rs. 32.62 lakhs relating to ongoing
projects for FY 2022-23, which was transferred to separate Bank Account was fully spent in
FY 2023-24.
The Annual Report on CSR
activities is annexed herewith as “Annexure 3”. The CSR Policy can be
viewed on the website of the Company at https://alkylamines.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/CSR-Policy.pdf
13. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL
PERSONNEL:
Mr. Suneet Y. Kothari, Executive
Director, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible,
has offered himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors has, on the recommendation
of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of shareholders through
Postal Ballot, at their meeting held on February 2, 2024, appointed Mr. Ravi B. Kapoor and
Mr. Ashwin Ramanathan as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company for a term of
five years with effect from February 2, 2024 to February 1, 2029. Subsequently, the
shareholders have, by special resolutions, approved the appointment of Mr. Ravi B. Kapoor
and Mr. Ashwin Ramanathan as Non-Executive Independent Directors through Postal Ballot on
March 15, 2024.
The Board of Directors, on the
recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of
shareholders at the ensuing AGM, at their meeting held on May 9, 2024, appointed Mrs.
Bhavna G. Doshi as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of five
years with effect from May 9, 2024 to May 8, 2029, the details of which are given in the
notice convening the meeting. In terms of Regulation 17(1A) of the SEBI Listing
Regulations, no listed entity shall appoint a person or continue the directorship of any
person as a non-executive director who has attained the age of seventy-five (75) years
unless a special resolution is passed to that effect by the shareholders of the Company.
Since she shall attain age of seventy-five (75) years during her term as Independent
Director, a special resolution is proposed for approval by the members at the ensuing
Annual General Meeting. She has given her consent for appointment, has certified her
independence and she has confirmed that that she does not suffer from any
disqualifications for appointment. She is not debarred from holding office of Director
under any SEBI order or any such other authority. She has registered herself with the
Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar. The Company has received notice under
Section 160 of the Companies Act 2013, from a Member proposing her candidature for
appointment, as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. The Board recommends
her appointment.
The Independent Directors of your
Company have certified their independence to the Board, stating that they meet the
criteria for independence as mentioned under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013.
In terms of provisions of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6(4) of
the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2019 the
Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with the Indian Institute
of Corporate Affairs, Manesar (‘IICA).
The following are the Key
Managerial Personnel of the Company in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013
read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,
2014:
• Mr. Yogesh M Kothari,
Chairman & Managing Director
• Mr. Kirat M. Patel,
Executive Director
• Mr. Suneet Y Kothari,
Executive Director
• Mr. Rakesh S. Goyal,
Whole-time Director-Operations
• Mr. Chintamani D. Thatte,
General Manager (Legal) & Company Secretary (and as Compliance Officer)
• Mrs. Kanchan A. Shinde,
Chief Financial Officer
Except the appointment of Mr.
Ravi B. Kapoor and Mr. Ashwin Ramanathan as Non-Executive Independent Directors, there was
no change in the composition of the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during
the financial year under review.
13.1
Board Evaluation:
Pursuant
to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, the annual
evaluation has been carried out by the Board of its own performance and that of its
committees and individual Directors by way of individual and collective feedback from
Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.
13.2
Nomination and Remuneration Policy
The
Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a
policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their
remuneration. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy can be viewed on the Companys
website at https://alkylamines.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf
13.3
Meetings
During
the financial year, four Board Meetings and four Audit Committee Meetings were convened
and held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The
intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies
Act, 2013 and circulars and regulations issued under SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended
from time to time.
13.4.
Directors Responsibility Statement
To
the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations
obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section
134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:
a. that in the preparation of the
annual financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable
accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material
departures, if any;
b. that such accounting policies as
mentioned in Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and
applied consistently and judgement and estimates have been made that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at
March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;
c. that proper and sufficient care
has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
d. that the annual financial
statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;
e. that proper internal financial
controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating
effectively;
f. that systems to ensure
compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and
operating effectively.
No material changes or commitments
have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report which
affect the financial statements of the Company in respect of the reporting year.
14. RISK MANAGEMENT:
The
Company has an elaborate Risk Management reporting system, which is designed to enable
risks to be identified, assessed and mitigated appropriately. The Board has constituted a
Risk Management Committee to identify elements of risk in different areas of operations
and has formulated a Risk Management Policy for actions associated to mitigate the risks.
There is a well-structured Business Continuity Plan with Risk Management process for
identifying the risks which has helped in development of detailed risk mitigation plan.
The Board oversees the Risk Management Report detailing all the risks that the Company
faces such as Marketing, Supply Chain, Commercial, Operations and Safety, Human Resource,
Compliance and Financial and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place,
capable of addressing those risks. The Risk Management Policy is available on the website
of the Company at https://alkylamines.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Risk-Management-Policy.pdf
15. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:
Internal
Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management reporting system,
addressing financial and financial reporting risks. Assurance on the effectiveness of
internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews and continuous
monitoring by functional experts. We believe that these checks provide reasonable
assurance that our internal financial controls are designed effectively, are adequate and
are operating as intended.
16. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE
BLOWER POLICY:
The
Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy for Directors and
Employees to report their genuine concerns and to deal with instances of fraud and
mismanagement, if any. The Mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against
victimization of director(s)/employee(s) who can avail of the mechanism and also provides
for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The policy
is available on the website of the Company at https://alkylamines.com/
wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf
17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:
All
related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were at an arms
length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially
significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key
Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with
the interest of the Company at large.
All
Related Party Transactions are placed for prior approval before the Audit Committee as
also the Board. Prior omnibus approval, wherever necessary, of the Audit Committee is
obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The
transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are audited and a
statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit
Committee and the Board of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis. The policy
on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys
website at https://alkylamines.
com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Policy-on-Related-Party-Transaction.pdf
Since
all related party transactions entered into by the Company were in the ordinary course of
business and were on an arms length basis, form AOC-2 is not applicable to the
Company.
18. CODE OF CONDUCT:
The
Board of Directors has laid down a Code of Conduct applicable to the Board of Directors
and Senior Management, which is available on the Companys website at https://alkylamines.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Code-of-Conduct.pdf.
All Board
Members and Senior Management
personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct.
19. INSIDER TRADING POLICY:
As
required under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, your Directors
have framed and approved Insider Trading Policy for the Company i.e. ‘Code of
Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information
and ‘Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated
Persons/Insiders. The Policy is available on the companys website at https://alkylamines.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/INSIDER-TRADING-POLICY.pdf
20. FIXED DEPOSITS:
The
Company has not accepted any fixed deposits from the public within the meaning of Section
73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.
21. INSURANCE:
The
Properties and Assets of the Company are adequately insured.
22. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL
ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:
There
are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunals which
would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.
23. PARTICULARS OF LOANS,
GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY THE COMPANY:
Details
of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the
Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable, are given in the notes to financial statements.
24. AUDITORS:
24.1
Statutory Auditors
M/s.
N.M. Raiji & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration Number 108296W)
were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 42nd AGM held on August 1, 2022
for second term of five consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of 42nd AGM
till the conclusion of the 47th AGM of the Company. The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017
has waived the requirement for ratification of the appointment by the members at every
AGM. Hence, the approval of the members is not being sought for the re-appointment of the
Statutory Auditors and in line with resolution of their appointment passed at the 42nd AGM
held on August 1, 2022. The Auditors Report for financial year 2023–24 does not
contain any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remark. There was no
instance of fraud during the financial year under review, which required the Statutory
Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and
Rules framed thereunder. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial
statements in this Annual Report.
24.2
Cost Auditors
In
terms of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies
(Accounts) Rules, 2014, it is stated that the cost accounts and records are made and
maintained by the Company as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of
the Companies Act, 2013.
The
Board of Directors has, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, re-appointed M/s. Manish
Shukla & Associates, as Cost Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 under Section 148
of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment
Rules 2014, as amended from time to time.
The
remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor is required to be placed before the Members in a
general meeting for their ratification. Accordingly, Resolution seeking Members
ratification for the remuneration payable for their re-appointment as Cost Auditor for the
financial year 2024-25 is sought under Item No. 4 of the Notice convening the AGM.
24.3
Secretarial Audit
Pursuant
to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Appointment
and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and SEBI Listing Regulations, as
amended, the Board of Directors has, on the recommendation of Audit Committee,
re-appointed Mr. Prashant Mehta, Practising Company Secretary, to undertake the
Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.
The
Secretarial Auditors Report for financial year 2023-24 does not contain any
qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remark. The Report of the Secretarial
Auditor for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith as “Annexure
4”.
25. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
As
per SEBI Listing Regulations, a separate section is annexed herewith as “Annexure
5” on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a
certificate from the Companys Secretarial Auditors confirming compliance forms an
integral part of this Report.
The
Company complies with all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of
Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118 (10)
of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
26. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:
In
terms of SEBI Listing Regulations, top 1000 listed entities, as per market capitalization,
are required to attach ‘Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report to
their Annual Report. Accordingly, a separate section on Business Responsibility and
Sustainability Report forms part of this Annual Report as required under Regulation
34(2)(f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.
27. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS:
Since
the Company does not have any subsidiary or associate company there is no requirement of
preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements during the financial year 2023-24 in
accordance with relevant IND AS 110 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of
India.
28. ANNUAL RETURN
The
Annual Return as required under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of
the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is available on the website of
the Company and can be accessed at https://alkylamines.com/
wp-content/uploads/2024/06/MGT-7-2024.pdf
29. EMPLOYEES:
a)
Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 (ESOP 2018):
The
ESOP Scheme, ‘AACL Employees Stock Option Plan 2018 (AACL ESOP, 2018) approved
by the shareholders in 2018, is in compliance with SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and
Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (SEBI (SBEBSE) Regulations, 2021). There were no changes
in the Scheme during the financial year. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC)
of the Board of Directors of the Company, inter alia, administers and monitors the Scheme.
In
terms of the approval of the shareholders by Postal Ballot for sub-division and related
actions and as a consequence of the sub-division of equity shares from face value of Rs.
5 into face value of Rs. 2 in FY 2021-22, the Company has made appropriate
adjustments to the exercise quantity and to the exercise price of the outstanding ESOPs
granted to employees with effect from opening of business hours on May 13, 2021 (being the
next working day post the record date of subdivision) so as to ensure that the resultant
payment by ESOPs grantees on the exercise of ESOPs and the resultant benefits due to the
adjustment to the revised exercise quantity and exercise price remains unchanged for
grantees. Fraction quantity arising due to the adjustment to the individual vest quantity
has been rounded down and the resultant difference, wherever applicable, due to such
adjustment, shall be paid off to grantees as per market price of the shares prevailing at
the time of exercise of Options relevant to fraction Option, by applying the formula
(Market price of share at the time of exercise of relevant Option less exercise price
multiplied by fraction Option). The ESOPs grantees have been intimated about this
adjustment, along with adjusted statement of ESOPs.
The
total ESOP grants till date aggregate to 2,02,632 out of total 5,10,000 (pre-split
2,04,000) ESOPs permitted to be granted as per AACL ESOP, 2018. Of the 2,02,632 ESOPs
granted till date, 1,30,415 equity shares of Rs. 2 per share consisting of 50,430
shares (corresponding to 20,172 pre-split equity shares of Rs. 5 per share) plus
79,985 post-split equity shares, have been allotted till date pursuant to exercise of
ESOPs.
A
certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company that the Scheme has been
implemented in accordance with SEBI (SBEBSE) Regulations, 2021 and the resolution passed
by the members, shall be placed in the ensuing AGM for inspection by the members. A copy
of the same will also be available for inspection at the Companys Registered Office.
b)
Disclosures under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013
Disclosures
pertaining to the remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the
Companies, Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of
Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 made thereunder, form part of the Boards Report.
The said disclosures, information and details in respect of employees of the Company
required pursuant to said Section and the Rule made thereunder will be provided upon
request. Further, a statement showing the names and particulars of employees drawing
remuneration in excess of limits as set out under Rule 5(2) of the said Rules also forms
part of this Report. However, in terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act 2013, the
Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding
the statement of particulars of employees and is available for inspection by the Members
at the Registered Office of the Company during office hours (i.e. 11:00 am to 4:00 pm) on
all working days other than on Saturday and Sunday till the date of AGM. If any Member is
interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary in
this regard.
30. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL
HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:
The
Company has formulated a comprehensive policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal
against sexual harassment of women at workplace, which is in accordance with the
provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and
Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH). The said policy has been made available on the
website of the Company at https://alkylamines.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Prevention-of-Sexual-Harassment-policy-2023.pdf
In
line with the requirements of POSH, the Company has set up Complaints Committees at its
workplaces to look into complaints of sexual harassment received from any women employee.
No complaints have been received during the financial year 2023-24.
31. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statements
in the Boards Report and the Management Discussion & Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward-looking within the
meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ
materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence
the Companys operations include global and domestic demand and supply conditions
affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in
government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other
factors such as pandemic, litigation and industrial relations.
32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The
Directors would like to take this opportunity to show their appreciation to all employees
for their hard work, dedication and support which has helped us face all challenges and
enable business continuity. The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of
the continuous support received by the Company from the investors, participating Banks,
Central/State Government Departments, its Customers and Suppliers.
|
For and on behalf of the Board
|
Place: Mumbai
|
YOGESH M. KOTHARI
|
Date: May 09, 2024
|
Chairman & Managing
Director
|
(DIN: 00010015)
