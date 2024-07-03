Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Summary

Alkyl Amines Chemicals (AACL) is a global manufacturer and supplier of amines, amine derivatives and other specialty chemicals. The Company has 3 manufacturing sites, 2 in Maharashtra, i.e. at Patalganga and at Kurkumbh and 1in Gujarat, i.e. at Dahej. It has a R&D Centre at Pune, Maharashtra, equipped with advanced equipment and analytical instruments. It also has a Solar Plant at Bhoom, Maharashtra. Its products have application in industries like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment chemicals, foundry chemicals, rubber chemicals, etc. The Company was incorporated on October 17th, 1979 and is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of specialty chemicals. Some of the new products developed by the company are diethyl hydroxylamine (DEHA), dimethyl cyclohexylamine (DMCHA), speciality intermediates, insect repellents such as diethyl toluamide (DETA), besides dimethyl amino propylamine (DMAPA), various hydrochlorides and speciality corrosion inhibitors.The plant for these was set up in technical collaboration with Leonard Process Co Inc, US, in 1962. The Company started commercialproduction in 1982. A second plant was set up in 1991 to manufacture ethyl and methyl amines in technical collaboration with Acid Amine Technologies Inc, US. AACLs products find applications in agro chemicals, pesticides, rubber chemicals, water treatment chemicals and other speciality chemicals. In 1996-97, the paid up equity capital is enhanced from Rs 2.66 Cr to 3.66 Cr due to equity warrants were converted into equity shares of Rs 10 at a premium of Rs 30 per share. The installed capacity of Aliphatic Amines & Derivatives has expanded from 11000 to 13300 mtpa.The company had set up a 10000 mtpa of Ethylamines plant at Kurkumbh and was commissioned on March, 2000. It has also set up a Hydrogen plant at Kurkumbh and which was commissioned on November, 1999.In 2000-2001 the company has started commissioning Ethylamines plant at Kurkumbh and because of that the production has increased substantially with reduction in costs due to economies of scale.The commercial production of betaines for Goldschmidt Alkyl Speciality Chemicals Private Limited have commenced. During 2001-02 the company had acquired 32% of shareholding of Diamines and Chemicals Ltd,Baroda which is a BIFR company under revival. Alkyl Finance & Trading Ltd was amalgamated with DACL.Alkyl Technology Ventures Limited had become a defunct company and therefore, had applied to the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, for striking its name off the register framed by the Department of Company Affairs, Government of India in 2004. In 2009, Company had registered a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of Alkyl Amines (Europe) SPRL in Belgium with an initial share capital of Euro 12400 of expanding and consolidating the companys export business in Europe.During the year 2012-13, Company commissioned a new Boiler at Kurkumbh at a cost of around Rs. 6 crores. It commissioned new plant to produce Acetonitrile, a chemical, which has applications in pharma and agrochemical sectors. The Company sub-divided equity share of Rs. 10/- each into equity share of Rs. 5/- each, with effect from September 9, 2014.On March 24, 2018, Company commenced Methylamines Plant at Dahej, which was delayed due to unexpected heavy rains. Application for merger of a subsidiary company, Alkyl Speciality Chemicals Limited was approved by National Company Law Tribunal and was merged with Company with effect from April 1, 2016. On November 18, 2019, the Company disposed of equity shares representing 30.44% stake held in its associate, Diamines and Chemicals Limited and ceased to be an Associate Company of Company.During the year 2020-21, Company enhanced production capacity of Methylamines at Dahej and capacities of DMAHCL powder plantand Hydrogenation plant at Kurkumbh.During the financial year 2021-22, a New Acetonitrile Plant at Dahej was commissioned. During the financial year 2022-23, a new Solar Plant of 3 MW was commissioned in Western Maharashtra.