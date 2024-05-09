TO THE MEMBERS OF ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on the audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial Statements of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Change in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditor Response 1 Litigations – Contingencies Audit Procedures The Company has litigations in respect of certain direct and indirect tax and other litigations. In this regard, the Company has recognised provisions and has disclosed contingent liabilities (to the extent not provided for) as at March 31, 2024. Our audit procedures involved the following: Significant management judgment is required to assess these matters and to determine the probability of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognised, or a disclosure should be made. Where considered relevant, management judgement is also supported with legal advice in these cases. • testing the effectiveness of controls around the recording and re-assessment of contingent liabilities; We focused on this area as the ultimate outcome of matters are uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of judgement, related expert advice, including those relating to interpretation of laws and regulations. • discussing with management the status and recent developments of these matters, including their views on the likely outcome of each litigation and claim; Refer to Note 2(i)(c) and 35a to the Financial Statements. • performing our assessment of the underlying calculations supporting the provisions or other disclosures made in the financial statements; • evaluating the managements assessment of these matters and monitoring changes in the disputes with reference to subsequent orders passed, in order to establish the appropriateness of the provisions / disclosures; • Obtaining information from the Companys tax consultants to confirm the facts and circumstances and assessment of the likely outcome. • evaluating managements assessment of the matters that are not disclosed, as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote by the management; and • assessing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures.

2 Provision for Expected Credit Losses (ECL) of trade receivables Audit Procedures The Company determines the provision for credit losses based on the Companys historical observed default rates, which are negligible over the years. The Company considered current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to industries the Company deals with, to calibrate the provision matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information. Our audit procedures involved the following: While determining expected credit loss, the Company has also considered credit reports and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future. • testing the effectiveness of controls over the development of the methodology for the provision for expected credit losses; We focused on this area as the Company has exercised significant judgment in determining the ECL and accordingly has not provided for any such allowance for credit losses as at the balance sheet date • discussing with management about their consideration of the current and estimated future economic conditions; Refer to Note 2(ii)(f) to the Financial Statements. • evaluating the completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default by the customers; • performing our assessment of the past experience supporting the non-provisioning or other disclosures made in the financial statements; • verifying subsequent collection from the customers after the balance sheet date, with respect to the outstanding trade receivables, in order to establish the appropriateness for not making the provisions; and • assessing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report on Corporate Governance, Shareholder information and Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements, and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise, appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company, in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting, unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law, have been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Change in Equity, dealt with by this Report, are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, as applicable.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16): In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197, read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 35a to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like, on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 15.2 to the financial statements –

a. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b. The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log), and the same has operated properly throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares, except in the case of Vendor Portal which is used for procurement of goods and their movement records and is integrated with SAP, wherein the said accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, in the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

While the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is applicable only from April 1, 2024

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

For N. M. Raiji & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 108296W Vinay D. Balse Partner Place: Mumbai Membership Number: 039434 Date: May 09, 2024 UDIN: 24039434BKFGME9444

ANNEXURE “A”

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 point (f) under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Alkyl Amines Chemical Limited (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively, for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements ,due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For N. M. Raiji & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 108296W Vinay D. Balse Partner Place: Mumbai Membership Number: 039434 Date: May 09, 2024 UDIN: 24039434BKFGME9444

ANNEXURE - B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS of ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date) i.

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment (PPE), Capital Work –in-Progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment and right-of-use assets, in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain PPE were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, discrepancies noticed on physical verification of assets were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the records such as property tax receipts, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed etc. provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, including the Property, Plant & Equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee), are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed under Right to Use of Asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under clause (i) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) Based on the examination of the financial statements and explanations received from the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Inventories other than inventories lying with third parties, stocks in transit and other project inventories, have been physically verified during the year by the management. In respect of Companys inventories with third parties, confirmations have been obtained from them. In respect of stock in transit and project inventories at the year end, the necessary documentary evidence has been obtained. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Discrepancies noticed on physical verification of stocks were not exceeding 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory, and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the books and documents made available, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks, on the basis of security of current assets, where all the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, or any other parties during the year. Consequently, sub-clauses (a),(b),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided guarantees and securities to parties covered under section 185 and 186. Consequently, clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year. Consequently, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company, pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, in respect of statutory dues: (a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, customs duty, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues, applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above statutory dues in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except in the case of electricity duty (on captive power generated) in Kurkumbh Plant, aggregating Rs. 384.97 lakhs (previous year - Rs. 337.11 lakhs) with the appropriate authorities.

(b) The following dues have not been paid on account of disputes with the respective authorities:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( In Lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Income Tax Act,1961 D i s a l l o w a n c e of Expenditure/ Deductions 35.50 AY 2009-2010 AY 2010-2011 The Assessing Officer Amount of Deposit 8.94 lakhs. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax & Interest 982.54 AY 2009-2010 AY 2016-2017 AY 2021-2022 CIT (Appeals) Amount of Deposit 57.65 lakhs. Central Excise Act, 1944 Dispute relating 1122.51 FY 2002-2003 Customs, Excise Amount of Deposit to Cenvat Credit (Interest and Penalty) to 2010-2011 and Service Tax Appellate tribunal 21.07 lakhs Customs Act, 1962 Dispute relating to Custom Duty 848.00 FY 2017-2018 FY 2018-2019 FY 2019-2020 FY 2020-2022 Honble Bombay High Court Amount of Deposit 250 lakhs

Except for the above, there are no dues in respect of income tax, customs duty, goods and service tax and cess, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. Based on an examination of intimations received from the authorities and information provided to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues towards loans and borrowings, to any lender. The Company has not raised any monies from government or financial institutions and does not have any outstanding debentures.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loan at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(d) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes by the Company,

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause (ix) (e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause (ix) (f) of paragraph

3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (includ-ing debt instruments). Consequently, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Consequently, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no mate-rial fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whis-tle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and corresponding details have been disclosed in the financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable. Consequently, requirement under clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Consequently, requirement under clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of evidence and supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due, within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to the fund specified under Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013, in compliance with the second proviso to section 135(5) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There is an amount of Rs. 106.83 lakhs remaining unspent, pursuant to the ongoing projects as at the end of the financial year, which has duly transferred to the special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

xxi. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.