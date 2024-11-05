Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 9 Oct 2024

ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 The Company submits outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 5, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 12 Jul 2024

ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 1, 2024 Reappointment of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 15 Apr 2024

ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Read less.. The Company submits Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, alongwith Auditors Report thereupon. The Company submits outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 4 Jan 2024