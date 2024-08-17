iifl-logo-icon 1
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd Share Price

310
(-4.62%)
Mar 7, 2017|09:44:02 AM

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

340

Prev. Close

325

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

340

Day's Low

310

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

253.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

512.95

P/E

12.18

EPS

25.45

Divi. Yield

0

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:34 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.18%

Foreign: 20.17%

Indian: 9.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 70.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.55

6.55

6.55

6.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

403.35

356.51

319.04

141.08

Net Worth

409.9

363.06

325.59

147.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

154.33

123.15

115.86

95.98

yoy growth (%)

25.31

6.28

20.71

9.94

Raw materials

-18.56

-19.97

-18.13

-17.49

As % of sales

12.02

16.21

15.64

18.22

Employee costs

-9.74

-8.61

-7.75

-8.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

7.39

2.49

0.38

-13.31

Depreciation

-10

-7.28

-7

-7.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.79

11.74

-6.41

-9.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.31

6.28

20.71

9.94

Op profit growth

49.97

18.45

110.49

1.45

EBIT growth

56.31

20.17

520.96

-53.1

Net profit growth

196.78

541.58

-102.91

53.48

No Record Found

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shanti Prasad Agarwala

Executive Director

Varun Agarwal

Independent Director

Manaskumar Dutta

Independent Director

Swapan Kumar Bhowmik

Managing Director

Padam Kumar Agarwala

Independent Director

Aastha Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

Summary

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd is the largest 100% standalone Indian industrial gases company. The company is a manufacturer/supplier of a range of oxygen, nitrogen, argon and other industrial gases. Their products include oxygen (bulk and packaged), medical oxygen, nitrogen (bulk and packaged), argon (bulk and packaged), high-purity gases, dissolved acetylene gas nitrous oxide IP, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and specialty gases/gas mixtures.The company is also engaged in import, trading and processing of ferrous products. These activities are conducted in a steel service center in Howrah. They deal in the flat products, such as tin mill black plate, tinfree sheets, strips and coils, tinplate sheets, strips and coils, electrical sheets, color coated sheets, misprint sheets, and cold rolled sheets, strips and coils.The company was incorporated in the year 1973. The company has two primary business segments, namely Gases and related products and Sheets. Gases and related products comprise manufacture and sale of Industrial, Medical and special gases as well as related products.During the year 2008-09, the Vizag Project of the company commenced their trial run.
