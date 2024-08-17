Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹340
Prev. Close₹325
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹340
Day's Low₹310
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹253.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)512.95
P/E12.18
EPS25.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
403.35
356.51
319.04
141.08
Net Worth
409.9
363.06
325.59
147.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
154.33
123.15
115.86
95.98
yoy growth (%)
25.31
6.28
20.71
9.94
Raw materials
-18.56
-19.97
-18.13
-17.49
As % of sales
12.02
16.21
15.64
18.22
Employee costs
-9.74
-8.61
-7.75
-8.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
7.39
2.49
0.38
-13.31
Depreciation
-10
-7.28
-7
-7.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.79
11.74
-6.41
-9.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.31
6.28
20.71
9.94
Op profit growth
49.97
18.45
110.49
1.45
EBIT growth
56.31
20.17
520.96
-53.1
Net profit growth
196.78
541.58
-102.91
53.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shanti Prasad Agarwala
Executive Director
Varun Agarwal
Independent Director
Manaskumar Dutta
Independent Director
Swapan Kumar Bhowmik
Managing Director
Padam Kumar Agarwala
Independent Director
Aastha Shah
Reports by Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
Summary
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd is the largest 100% standalone Indian industrial gases company. The company is a manufacturer/supplier of a range of oxygen, nitrogen, argon and other industrial gases. Their products include oxygen (bulk and packaged), medical oxygen, nitrogen (bulk and packaged), argon (bulk and packaged), high-purity gases, dissolved acetylene gas nitrous oxide IP, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and specialty gases/gas mixtures.The company is also engaged in import, trading and processing of ferrous products. These activities are conducted in a steel service center in Howrah. They deal in the flat products, such as tin mill black plate, tinfree sheets, strips and coils, tinplate sheets, strips and coils, electrical sheets, color coated sheets, misprint sheets, and cold rolled sheets, strips and coils.The company was incorporated in the year 1973. The company has two primary business segments, namely Gases and related products and Sheets. Gases and related products comprise manufacture and sale of Industrial, Medical and special gases as well as related products.During the year 2008-09, the Vizag Project of the company commenced their trial run.
