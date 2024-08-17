Summary

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd is the largest 100% standalone Indian industrial gases company. The company is a manufacturer/supplier of a range of oxygen, nitrogen, argon and other industrial gases. Their products include oxygen (bulk and packaged), medical oxygen, nitrogen (bulk and packaged), argon (bulk and packaged), high-purity gases, dissolved acetylene gas nitrous oxide IP, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and specialty gases/gas mixtures.The company is also engaged in import, trading and processing of ferrous products. These activities are conducted in a steel service center in Howrah. They deal in the flat products, such as tin mill black plate, tinfree sheets, strips and coils, tinplate sheets, strips and coils, electrical sheets, color coated sheets, misprint sheets, and cold rolled sheets, strips and coils.The company was incorporated in the year 1973. The company has two primary business segments, namely Gases and related products and Sheets. Gases and related products comprise manufacture and sale of Industrial, Medical and special gases as well as related products.During the year 2008-09, the Vizag Project of the company commenced their trial run.

