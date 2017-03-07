Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
7.39
2.49
0.38
-13.31
Depreciation
-10
-7.28
-7
-7.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.79
11.74
-6.41
-9.13
Other operating items
Operating
-11.4
6.95
-13.02
-29.55
Capital expenditure
42.58
7.69
4.93
7.51
Free cash flow
31.18
14.64
-8.09
-22.03
Equity raised
35.45
20.23
28.54
43.87
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
45.12
64.78
41.36
39.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
111.75
99.65
61.8
61.36
