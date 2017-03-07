iifl-logo-icon 1
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

7.39

2.49

0.38

-13.31

Depreciation

-10

-7.28

-7

-7.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.79

11.74

-6.41

-9.13

Other operating items

Operating

-11.4

6.95

-13.02

-29.55

Capital expenditure

42.58

7.69

4.93

7.51

Free cash flow

31.18

14.64

-8.09

-22.03

Equity raised

35.45

20.23

28.54

43.87

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

45.12

64.78

41.36

39.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

111.75

99.65

61.8

61.36

