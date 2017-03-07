Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
403.35
356.51
319.04
141.08
Net Worth
409.9
363.06
325.59
147.63
Minority Interest
Debt
177.76
101.97
10.71
110.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.08
18.81
21.84
21.51
Total Liabilities
613.74
483.84
358.14
279.81
Fixed Assets
331.24
255.4
220.94
237.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
169.71
110.86
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
14.98
2.17
Networking Capital
109.03
102.98
28.23
-24.92
Inventories
11.01
8.42
8.7
5.04
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
45.32
39.4
35.32
28.32
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
111.51
122.6
22.01
20.03
Sundry Creditors
-17.74
-17.63
-10.33
-26.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-41.07
-49.81
-27.47
-51.82
Cash
3.75
14.6
93.99
64.88
Total Assets
613.73
483.84
358.14
279.81
