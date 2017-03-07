iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

310
(-4.62%)
Mar 7, 2017|09:44:02 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

154.33

123.15

115.86

95.98

yoy growth (%)

25.31

6.28

20.71

9.94

Raw materials

-18.56

-19.97

-18.13

-17.49

As % of sales

12.02

16.21

15.64

18.22

Employee costs

-9.74

-8.61

-7.75

-8.27

As % of sales

6.31

6.99

6.69

8.62

Other costs

-96.74

-75.04

-73.48

-62.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.68

60.93

63.42

64.98

Operating profit

29.29

19.53

16.48

7.83

OPM

18.97

15.85

14.22

8.16

Depreciation

-10

-7.28

-7

-7.1

Interest expense

-13.4

-10.81

-10.67

-15.09

Other income

1.5

1.05

1.58

1.05

Profit before tax

7.39

2.49

0.38

-13.31

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.39

2.49

0.38

-13.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.39

2.49

0.38

-13.31

yoy growth (%)

196.78

541.58

-102.91

53.48

NPM

4.78

2.02

0.33

-13.87

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.