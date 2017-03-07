Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
154.33
123.15
115.86
95.98
yoy growth (%)
25.31
6.28
20.71
9.94
Raw materials
-18.56
-19.97
-18.13
-17.49
As % of sales
12.02
16.21
15.64
18.22
Employee costs
-9.74
-8.61
-7.75
-8.27
As % of sales
6.31
6.99
6.69
8.62
Other costs
-96.74
-75.04
-73.48
-62.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.68
60.93
63.42
64.98
Operating profit
29.29
19.53
16.48
7.83
OPM
18.97
15.85
14.22
8.16
Depreciation
-10
-7.28
-7
-7.1
Interest expense
-13.4
-10.81
-10.67
-15.09
Other income
1.5
1.05
1.58
1.05
Profit before tax
7.39
2.49
0.38
-13.31
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.39
2.49
0.38
-13.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.39
2.49
0.38
-13.31
yoy growth (%)
196.78
541.58
-102.91
53.48
NPM
4.78
2.02
0.33
-13.87
