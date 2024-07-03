Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹330
Prev. Close₹333.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹361.45
Day's High₹336.45
Day's Low₹325.85
52 Week's High₹394.95
52 Week's Low₹204.15
Book Value₹101.29
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,394.68
P/E60.96
EPS5.47
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
973.71
951.78
857.85
714.4
Net Worth
983.95
962.02
868.09
724.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,438.09
857.18
865.42
1,011.61
yoy growth (%)
67.76
-0.95
-14.45
18.01
Raw materials
-947.9
-517.81
-634.32
-607.32
As % of sales
65.91
60.4
73.29
60.03
Employee costs
-51.94
-36.72
-33.39
-39.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
204.59
154.28
59.64
217.7
Depreciation
-31.98
-25.21
-21.18
-10.39
Tax paid
-52.28
-36.66
-18.78
-73.71
Working capital
-82.85
44.65
50.14
80.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.76
-0.95
-14.45
18.01
Op profit growth
26.61
154.96
-67.53
72.78
EBIT growth
28.65
130.28
-67.11
81.02
Net profit growth
29.49
187.79
-71.61
94.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,083.13
2,132.24
1,998.19
1,085.74
1,084.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,083.13
2,132.24
1,998.19
1,085.74
1,084.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.34
30.15
11.59
6.87
20.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R Parthasarathy
Non Executive Director
R Sampath
Independent Director
Raj Kataria
Independent Director
Ravi Shankar
Independent Director
Dhruv Moondhra
Managing Director & CFO
Ramya Bharathram
Non Executive Director
P Mohanachandra Nair
Independent Director
Arun Ramanathan
Independent Director
Rajeev M Pandia
Independent Director
Bhama Krishnamurthy
Independent Director
Arun Alagappan
Independent Director
M Somasundaram
Summary
Incorporated in 1972, Thirumalai Chemicals Limited (TCL) was promoted by V S Sundararajan and N R Swamy, Promoter of Ultra Marine & Pigments. It manufactures and markets Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride, Tartaric Acid and its salts, Fumaric Acid and Maleic Acid. The Companys principal activities are manufacturing and selling chemicals. The Company manufactures food acids, through which the commercial production commenced since 1992. It had a technical tie-up with Alusuisse Italia, Italy, for the recovery of maleic anhydride from effluent gases of the phthalic anhydride plant. In 1994, TCL expanded its activities by setting up additional plants at Ranipet, Tamilnadu, to manufacture pthalic anhydride, Fumaric Acid and Malic Acid. The Ranipet plant now has the installed capacity to produce 87000 MT of Phthalic Anhydride, 10750 MT of Maleic An hydride, 17000 MT of Food Acids.TCLs products are widely used in the manufacture of plasticisers, esters, polyester resins and alkyd paints and blue/green pigments. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of soft drink powders concentrates, fruit products, hard candy, digestive tablets, frozen foods and fresh sterilised concentrates.During 1995-96, TCL was accorded the status of an Export House. It exports to the Gulf countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh, East Asia and Australia. It has been awarded the ISO 9002 by the BVQI. In 2000-01, the company recieved ISO 14001 awarded by BVQI and this certificate is valid for 3 years.The company has
The Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹331.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd is ₹3394.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd is 60.96 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd is ₹204.15 and ₹394.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.26%, 3 Years at 12.05%, 1 Year at 42.17%, 6 Month at 5.51%, 3 Month at 4.15% and 1 Month at -11.72%.
