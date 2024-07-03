Summary

Incorporated in 1972, Thirumalai Chemicals Limited (TCL) was promoted by V S Sundararajan and N R Swamy, Promoter of Ultra Marine & Pigments. It manufactures and markets Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride, Tartaric Acid and its salts, Fumaric Acid and Maleic Acid. The Companys principal activities are manufacturing and selling chemicals. The Company manufactures food acids, through which the commercial production commenced since 1992. It had a technical tie-up with Alusuisse Italia, Italy, for the recovery of maleic anhydride from effluent gases of the phthalic anhydride plant. In 1994, TCL expanded its activities by setting up additional plants at Ranipet, Tamilnadu, to manufacture pthalic anhydride, Fumaric Acid and Malic Acid. The Ranipet plant now has the installed capacity to produce 87000 MT of Phthalic Anhydride, 10750 MT of Maleic An hydride, 17000 MT of Food Acids.TCLs products are widely used in the manufacture of plasticisers, esters, polyester resins and alkyd paints and blue/green pigments. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of soft drink powders concentrates, fruit products, hard candy, digestive tablets, frozen foods and fresh sterilised concentrates.During 1995-96, TCL was accorded the status of an Export House. It exports to the Gulf countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh, East Asia and Australia. It has been awarded the ISO 9002 by the BVQI. In 2000-01, the company recieved ISO 14001 awarded by BVQI and this certificate is valid for 3 years.The company has

Read More