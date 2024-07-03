iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Share Price

331.55
(-0.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open330
  • Day's High336.45
  • 52 Wk High394.95
  • Prev. Close333.45
  • Day's Low325.85
  • 52 Wk Low 204.15
  • Turnover (lac)361.45
  • P/E60.96
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value101.29
  • EPS5.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,394.68
  • Div. Yield0.3
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

330

Prev. Close

333.45

Turnover(Lac.)

361.45

Day's High

336.45

Day's Low

325.85

52 Week's High

394.95

52 Week's Low

204.15

Book Value

101.29

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,394.68

P/E

60.96

EPS

5.47

Divi. Yield

0.3

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.91%

Non-Promoter- 4.23%

Institutions: 4.22%

Non-Institutions: 53.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.24

10.24

10.24

10.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

973.71

951.78

857.85

714.4

Net Worth

983.95

962.02

868.09

724.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,438.09

857.18

865.42

1,011.61

yoy growth (%)

67.76

-0.95

-14.45

18.01

Raw materials

-947.9

-517.81

-634.32

-607.32

As % of sales

65.91

60.4

73.29

60.03

Employee costs

-51.94

-36.72

-33.39

-39.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

204.59

154.28

59.64

217.7

Depreciation

-31.98

-25.21

-21.18

-10.39

Tax paid

-52.28

-36.66

-18.78

-73.71

Working capital

-82.85

44.65

50.14

80.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.76

-0.95

-14.45

18.01

Op profit growth

26.61

154.96

-67.53

72.78

EBIT growth

28.65

130.28

-67.11

81.02

Net profit growth

29.49

187.79

-71.61

94.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,083.13

2,132.24

1,998.19

1,085.74

1,084.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,083.13

2,132.24

1,998.19

1,085.74

1,084.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.34

30.15

11.59

6.87

20.96

View Annually Results

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R Parthasarathy

Non Executive Director

R Sampath

Independent Director

Raj Kataria

Independent Director

Ravi Shankar

Independent Director

Dhruv Moondhra

Managing Director & CFO

Ramya Bharathram

Non Executive Director

P Mohanachandra Nair

Independent Director

Arun Ramanathan

Independent Director

Rajeev M Pandia

Independent Director

Bhama Krishnamurthy

Independent Director

Arun Alagappan

Independent Director

M Somasundaram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1972, Thirumalai Chemicals Limited (TCL) was promoted by V S Sundararajan and N R Swamy, Promoter of Ultra Marine & Pigments. It manufactures and markets Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride, Tartaric Acid and its salts, Fumaric Acid and Maleic Acid. The Companys principal activities are manufacturing and selling chemicals. The Company manufactures food acids, through which the commercial production commenced since 1992. It had a technical tie-up with Alusuisse Italia, Italy, for the recovery of maleic anhydride from effluent gases of the phthalic anhydride plant. In 1994, TCL expanded its activities by setting up additional plants at Ranipet, Tamilnadu, to manufacture pthalic anhydride, Fumaric Acid and Malic Acid. The Ranipet plant now has the installed capacity to produce 87000 MT of Phthalic Anhydride, 10750 MT of Maleic An hydride, 17000 MT of Food Acids.TCLs products are widely used in the manufacture of plasticisers, esters, polyester resins and alkyd paints and blue/green pigments. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of soft drink powders concentrates, fruit products, hard candy, digestive tablets, frozen foods and fresh sterilised concentrates.During 1995-96, TCL was accorded the status of an Export House. It exports to the Gulf countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh, East Asia and Australia. It has been awarded the ISO 9002 by the BVQI. In 2000-01, the company recieved ISO 14001 awarded by BVQI and this certificate is valid for 3 years.The company has
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹331.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd is ₹3394.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd is 60.96 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd is ₹204.15 and ₹394.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd?

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.26%, 3 Years at 12.05%, 1 Year at 42.17%, 6 Month at 5.51%, 3 Month at 4.15% and 1 Month at -11.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.92 %
Institutions - 4.23 %
Public - 53.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.