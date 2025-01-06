Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
204.59
154.28
59.64
217.7
Depreciation
-31.98
-25.21
-21.18
-10.39
Tax paid
-52.28
-36.66
-18.78
-73.71
Working capital
-82.85
44.65
50.14
80.9
Other operating items
Operating
37.48
137.06
69.83
214.5
Capital expenditure
130.21
13.07
208.64
11.54
Free cash flow
167.69
150.13
278.47
226.04
Equity raised
1,419.94
1,141.95
1,008.54
737.44
Investing
207.9
91.79
-53.97
93.21
Financing
28.99
-13.58
138.76
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
20.49
Net in cash
1,824.52
1,370.29
1,371.8
1,077.18
