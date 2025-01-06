iifl-logo-icon 1
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

318.2
(-4.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Thirumalai Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

204.59

154.28

59.64

217.7

Depreciation

-31.98

-25.21

-21.18

-10.39

Tax paid

-52.28

-36.66

-18.78

-73.71

Working capital

-82.85

44.65

50.14

80.9

Other operating items

Operating

37.48

137.06

69.83

214.5

Capital expenditure

130.21

13.07

208.64

11.54

Free cash flow

167.69

150.13

278.47

226.04

Equity raised

1,419.94

1,141.95

1,008.54

737.44

Investing

207.9

91.79

-53.97

93.21

Financing

28.99

-13.58

138.76

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

20.49

Net in cash

1,824.52

1,370.29

1,371.8

1,077.18

