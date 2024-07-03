Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
525.14
554.66
526.52
491.9
542.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
525.14
554.66
526.52
491.9
542.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.32
3.3
3.9
4.44
6.45
Total Income
534.46
557.96
530.42
496.34
548.5
Total Expenditure
501.64
523.97
522.72
497.89
526.62
PBIDT
32.82
33.99
7.7
-1.55
21.88
Interest
10.27
9.26
9.86
11.69
10.18
PBDT
22.55
24.73
-2.16
-13.24
11.7
Depreciation
13.39
13.82
16.53
15.39
15.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.16
9.7
3.72
-2.38
2.8
Deferred Tax
-3.89
-3.88
-1.94
-3.28
-0.88
Reported Profit After Tax
4.89
5.09
-20.47
-22.97
-6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.89
5.09
-20.47
-22.97
-6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.89
5.09
-20.47
-22.97
-6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.48
0.5
-2
-2.24
-0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.24
6.12
1.46
-0.31
4.03
PBDTM(%)
4.29
4.45
-0.41
-2.69
2.15
PATM(%)
0.93
0.91
-3.88
-4.66
-1.1
