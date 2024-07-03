iifl-logo-icon 1
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

331
(4.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

525.14

554.66

526.52

491.9

542.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

525.14

554.66

526.52

491.9

542.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.32

3.3

3.9

4.44

6.45

Total Income

534.46

557.96

530.42

496.34

548.5

Total Expenditure

501.64

523.97

522.72

497.89

526.62

PBIDT

32.82

33.99

7.7

-1.55

21.88

Interest

10.27

9.26

9.86

11.69

10.18

PBDT

22.55

24.73

-2.16

-13.24

11.7

Depreciation

13.39

13.82

16.53

15.39

15.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.16

9.7

3.72

-2.38

2.8

Deferred Tax

-3.89

-3.88

-1.94

-3.28

-0.88

Reported Profit After Tax

4.89

5.09

-20.47

-22.97

-6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.89

5.09

-20.47

-22.97

-6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.89

5.09

-20.47

-22.97

-6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.48

0.5

-2

-2.24

-0.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.24

10.24

10.24

10.24

10.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.24

6.12

1.46

-0.31

4.03

PBDTM(%)

4.29

4.45

-0.41

-2.69

2.15

PATM(%)

0.93

0.91

-3.88

-4.66

-1.1

QUICKLINKS FOR Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

