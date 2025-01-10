Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
973.71
951.78
857.85
714.4
Net Worth
983.95
962.02
868.09
724.64
Minority Interest
Debt
188.83
332.26
105.07
125.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
57.05
55.35
52.99
50.45
Total Liabilities
1,229.83
1,349.63
1,026.15
900.27
Fixed Assets
412.88
423.33
421.9
425.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
656.63
537.66
418.37
210.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.91
6.22
5.91
5.64
Networking Capital
-7.94
273.57
-60.27
1.25
Inventories
216.66
292.49
206.2
109.47
Inventory Days
52.33
46.61
Sundry Debtors
164.98
92.54
95.64
49.95
Debtor Days
24.27
21.26
Other Current Assets
120.11
408.75
107.48
66.4
Sundry Creditors
-466.37
-459.39
-387.37
-186.99
Creditor Days
98.31
79.62
Other Current Liabilities
-43.33
-60.82
-82.22
-37.58
Cash
161.36
108.85
240.24
257.62
Total Assets
1,229.83
1,349.63
1,026.15
900.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.