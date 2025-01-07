Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,438.09
857.18
865.42
1,011.61
yoy growth (%)
67.76
-0.95
-14.45
18.01
Raw materials
-947.9
-517.81
-634.32
-607.32
As % of sales
65.91
60.4
73.29
60.03
Employee costs
-51.94
-36.72
-33.39
-39.91
As % of sales
3.61
4.28
3.85
3.94
Other costs
-198.23
-113.08
-123.36
-135.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.78
13.19
14.25
13.37
Operating profit
240.02
189.57
74.34
229.05
OPM
16.69
22.11
8.59
22.64
Depreciation
-31.98
-25.21
-21.18
-10.39
Interest expense
-18.18
-18.87
-15.54
-10.93
Other income
14.73
8.79
22.02
9.97
Profit before tax
204.59
154.28
59.64
217.7
Taxes
-52.28
-36.66
-18.78
-73.71
Tax rate
-25.55
-23.76
-31.48
-33.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
152.31
117.62
40.86
143.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
152.31
117.62
40.87
143.99
yoy growth (%)
29.49
187.79
-71.61
94.23
NPM
10.59
13.72
4.72
14.23
