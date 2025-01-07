iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

325.85
(2.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,438.09

857.18

865.42

1,011.61

yoy growth (%)

67.76

-0.95

-14.45

18.01

Raw materials

-947.9

-517.81

-634.32

-607.32

As % of sales

65.91

60.4

73.29

60.03

Employee costs

-51.94

-36.72

-33.39

-39.91

As % of sales

3.61

4.28

3.85

3.94

Other costs

-198.23

-113.08

-123.36

-135.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.78

13.19

14.25

13.37

Operating profit

240.02

189.57

74.34

229.05

OPM

16.69

22.11

8.59

22.64

Depreciation

-31.98

-25.21

-21.18

-10.39

Interest expense

-18.18

-18.87

-15.54

-10.93

Other income

14.73

8.79

22.02

9.97

Profit before tax

204.59

154.28

59.64

217.7

Taxes

-52.28

-36.66

-18.78

-73.71

Tax rate

-25.55

-23.76

-31.48

-33.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

152.31

117.62

40.86

143.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

152.31

117.62

40.87

143.99

yoy growth (%)

29.49

187.79

-71.61

94.23

NPM

10.59

13.72

4.72

14.23

Thirumalai Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.