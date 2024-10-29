iifl-logo-icon 1
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

297.25
(-1.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Thirumalai Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024.
Board Meeting24 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 30th June 2024.
Board Meeting15 May 20243 May 2024
THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommending a dividend to the Shareholders of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. We have to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on May 15, 2024 from 10.30 Hrs has recommended a dividend of Re. 1.00 per Equity Share having a paid-up value of Re.1/- each, for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20249 Jan 2024
THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/01/2024 has been revised to 06/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/01/2024 has been rescheduled to 06/02/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024) Results attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)

