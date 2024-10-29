Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 3 May 2024

THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommending a dividend to the Shareholders of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. We have to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on May 15, 2024 from 10.30 Hrs has recommended a dividend of Re. 1.00 per Equity Share having a paid-up value of Re.1/- each, for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 9 Jan 2024