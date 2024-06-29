|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|AGM 24/07/2024 Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is attached for information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024) The proceedings of AGM held on 24th July, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024) Further to the above submission, we hereby confirm that Mr. M Somasundaram is not debarred from holding office of Director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other such authority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.