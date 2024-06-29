AGM 24/07/2024 Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is attached for information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024) The proceedings of AGM held on 24th July, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024) Further to the above submission, we hereby confirm that Mr. M Somasundaram is not debarred from holding office of Director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other such authority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)