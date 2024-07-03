iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd Share Price

1,865.05
(1.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,849.5
  • Day's High1,894.4
  • 52 Wk High2,017
  • Prev. Close1,840.55
  • Day's Low1,831.65
  • 52 Wk Low 975
  • Turnover (lac)830.26
  • P/E49.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value255.82
  • EPS37.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,285.39
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,849.5

Prev. Close

1,840.55

Turnover(Lac.)

830.26

Day's High

1,894.4

Day's Low

1,831.65

52 Week's High

2,017

52 Week's Low

975

Book Value

255.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,285.39

P/E

49.51

EPS

37.15

Divi. Yield

0.11

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

arrow

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.04%

Non-Promoter- 2.92%

Institutions: 2.92%

Non-Institutions: 23.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.06

39.06

39.06

39.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

881.42

783.41

768.3

674.88

Net Worth

920.48

822.47

807.36

713.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,255.18

306.49

236.32

185.43

yoy growth (%)

309.53

29.68

27.44

22.21

Raw materials

-743.53

-204.66

-158.64

-123.79

As % of sales

59.23

66.77

67.12

66.75

Employee costs

-62.85

-15.5

-12.97

-11.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

134.44

44.88

25.81

14.84

Depreciation

-69.2

-5.95

-4.94

-4.22

Tax paid

-40.51

-8.33

-6.42

-5.78

Working capital

-47.05

401.35

13.31

17.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

309.53

29.68

27.44

22.21

Op profit growth

303.18

50.3

42.91

4.48

EBIT growth

202.5

62.98

61.61

-4.57

Net profit growth

220.17

88.43

114.13

-14.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,752.23

1,607.82

1,403.72

1,276.56

1,324.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,752.23

1,607.82

1,403.72

1,276.56

1,324.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.3

21.42

37.69

43.05

66.36

View Annually Results

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahesh Babani

Executive Director

D B Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anurag Surana

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

D T Khilnani

Independent Director

ANURADHA EKNATH THAKUR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashwini Saumil Shah

Independent Director

Hemang Manhar Gandhi

Additional Director

NARESH MADHU TEJWANI

Additional Director

Priyamvada Bhumkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited (formerly known as Fairchem Speciality Limited) is Indias leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of aroma and fragrance chemicals and a globally trusted partner and supplier of bulk aroma chemicals. The Company has in-house integrated manufacturing facilities situated at Mahad in Maharashtra and Jhagadia in Gujarat with knowledge, expertise and capacity to perform critical reactions like Hydrogenation, Condensation, Grignard reactions, as well as unit operations like Pyrolysis, Reactive Distillation, High Vacuum Distillation, Continuous Distillation to deliver consistency. The Company incorporated in May 25th, 1985. It started manufacturing aroma chemicals in year 1992 with only two products, which it gradually expanded to a range of over 50 products as of today, having a capacity of over 32,500 tons per annum. It develops and produces custom-made aroma chemicals as per specific requirement of the customers.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to set up facilities at Sanand, near Ahmedabad, to manufacture 3248 tpa of distilled fatty acids like oleic acid, linoleic acid and palmitic acid; 2894 tpa of rice bran oil grade-1 and 625 tpa of monoglycerides. Company has made private placement in 1996-97, having paid up equity from 7.00 Crores to 8.50 CroresThe company has a technical collaboration with UIC, US. Equipment were procured from Sulzer, Switzerland; Feld & Hahn, Germany and UIC, US. During the year 1996-97, the second
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1865.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹7285.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 49.51 and 7.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹975 and ₹2017 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.61%, 3 Years at -1.00%, 1 Year at 58.32%, 6 Month at 20.00%, 3 Month at 22.78% and 1 Month at -3.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.05 %
Institutions - 2.93 %
Public - 23.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.