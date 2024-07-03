Summary

Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited (formerly known as Fairchem Speciality Limited) is Indias leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of aroma and fragrance chemicals and a globally trusted partner and supplier of bulk aroma chemicals. The Company has in-house integrated manufacturing facilities situated at Mahad in Maharashtra and Jhagadia in Gujarat with knowledge, expertise and capacity to perform critical reactions like Hydrogenation, Condensation, Grignard reactions, as well as unit operations like Pyrolysis, Reactive Distillation, High Vacuum Distillation, Continuous Distillation to deliver consistency. The Company incorporated in May 25th, 1985. It started manufacturing aroma chemicals in year 1992 with only two products, which it gradually expanded to a range of over 50 products as of today, having a capacity of over 32,500 tons per annum. It develops and produces custom-made aroma chemicals as per specific requirement of the customers.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to set up facilities at Sanand, near Ahmedabad, to manufacture 3248 tpa of distilled fatty acids like oleic acid, linoleic acid and palmitic acid; 2894 tpa of rice bran oil grade-1 and 625 tpa of monoglycerides. Company has made private placement in 1996-97, having paid up equity from 7.00 Crores to 8.50 CroresThe company has a technical collaboration with UIC, US. Equipment were procured from Sulzer, Switzerland; Feld & Hahn, Germany and UIC, US. During the year 1996-97, the second

