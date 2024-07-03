Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,849.5
Prev. Close₹1,840.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹830.26
Day's High₹1,894.4
Day's Low₹1,831.65
52 Week's High₹2,017
52 Week's Low₹975
Book Value₹255.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,285.39
P/E49.51
EPS37.15
Divi. Yield0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.06
39.06
39.06
39.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
881.42
783.41
768.3
674.88
Net Worth
920.48
822.47
807.36
713.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,255.18
306.49
236.32
185.43
yoy growth (%)
309.53
29.68
27.44
22.21
Raw materials
-743.53
-204.66
-158.64
-123.79
As % of sales
59.23
66.77
67.12
66.75
Employee costs
-62.85
-15.5
-12.97
-11.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
134.44
44.88
25.81
14.84
Depreciation
-69.2
-5.95
-4.94
-4.22
Tax paid
-40.51
-8.33
-6.42
-5.78
Working capital
-47.05
401.35
13.31
17.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
309.53
29.68
27.44
22.21
Op profit growth
303.18
50.3
42.91
4.48
EBIT growth
202.5
62.98
61.61
-4.57
Net profit growth
220.17
88.43
114.13
-14.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,752.23
1,607.82
1,403.72
1,276.56
1,324.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,752.23
1,607.82
1,403.72
1,276.56
1,324.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.3
21.42
37.69
43.05
66.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh Babani
Executive Director
D B Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anurag Surana
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
D T Khilnani
Independent Director
ANURADHA EKNATH THAKUR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashwini Saumil Shah
Independent Director
Hemang Manhar Gandhi
Additional Director
NARESH MADHU TEJWANI
Additional Director
Priyamvada Bhumkar
Reports by Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited (formerly known as Fairchem Speciality Limited) is Indias leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of aroma and fragrance chemicals and a globally trusted partner and supplier of bulk aroma chemicals. The Company has in-house integrated manufacturing facilities situated at Mahad in Maharashtra and Jhagadia in Gujarat with knowledge, expertise and capacity to perform critical reactions like Hydrogenation, Condensation, Grignard reactions, as well as unit operations like Pyrolysis, Reactive Distillation, High Vacuum Distillation, Continuous Distillation to deliver consistency. The Company incorporated in May 25th, 1985. It started manufacturing aroma chemicals in year 1992 with only two products, which it gradually expanded to a range of over 50 products as of today, having a capacity of over 32,500 tons per annum. It develops and produces custom-made aroma chemicals as per specific requirement of the customers.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to set up facilities at Sanand, near Ahmedabad, to manufacture 3248 tpa of distilled fatty acids like oleic acid, linoleic acid and palmitic acid; 2894 tpa of rice bran oil grade-1 and 625 tpa of monoglycerides. Company has made private placement in 1996-97, having paid up equity from 7.00 Crores to 8.50 CroresThe company has a technical collaboration with UIC, US. Equipment were procured from Sulzer, Switzerland; Feld & Hahn, Germany and UIC, US. During the year 1996-97, the second
The Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1865.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹7285.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 49.51 and 7.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹975 and ₹2017 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.61%, 3 Years at -1.00%, 1 Year at 58.32%, 6 Month at 20.00%, 3 Month at 22.78% and 1 Month at -3.20%.
