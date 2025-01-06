iifl-logo-icon 1
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,823.85
(-0.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

134.44

44.88

25.81

14.84

Depreciation

-69.2

-5.95

-4.94

-4.22

Tax paid

-40.51

-8.33

-6.42

-5.78

Working capital

-47.05

401.35

13.31

17.54

Other operating items

Operating

-22.32

431.94

27.75

22.37

Capital expenditure

69.94

740.46

12.97

-4.48

Free cash flow

47.61

1,172.4

40.72

17.89

Equity raised

1,121.64

575.52

67.42

102.33

Investing

0

43.01

0

0.01

Financing

42.63

426.94

6.59

25.35

Dividends paid

0

0

5.64

3.76

Net in cash

1,211.89

2,217.87

120.39

149.35

