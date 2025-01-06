Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
134.44
44.88
25.81
14.84
Depreciation
-69.2
-5.95
-4.94
-4.22
Tax paid
-40.51
-8.33
-6.42
-5.78
Working capital
-47.05
401.35
13.31
17.54
Other operating items
Operating
-22.32
431.94
27.75
22.37
Capital expenditure
69.94
740.46
12.97
-4.48
Free cash flow
47.61
1,172.4
40.72
17.89
Equity raised
1,121.64
575.52
67.42
102.33
Investing
0
43.01
0
0.01
Financing
42.63
426.94
6.59
25.35
Dividends paid
0
0
5.64
3.76
Net in cash
1,211.89
2,217.87
120.39
149.35
