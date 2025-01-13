Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.06
39.06
39.06
39.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
881.42
783.41
768.3
674.88
Net Worth
920.48
822.47
807.36
713.94
Minority Interest
Debt
900.07
1,042.86
896.8
517.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.08
29.55
24.09
23.06
Total Liabilities
1,853.63
1,894.88
1,728.25
1,254.21
Fixed Assets
1,026.14
1,074.89
1,035.3
739.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.63
50.67
50.67
43.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.53
9.33
9.51
9.36
Networking Capital
736.13
745.55
601.87
447.34
Inventories
602.83
744.96
561.21
314.98
Inventory Days
91.59
Sundry Debtors
361.08
314.49
284.22
236.29
Debtor Days
68.71
Other Current Assets
116.83
143.46
166.08
173.4
Sundry Creditors
-293.88
-348.86
-308.23
-180.43
Creditor Days
52.46
Other Current Liabilities
-50.73
-108.5
-101.41
-96.9
Cash
20.2
14.44
30.89
15.32
Total Assets
1,853.63
1,894.88
1,728.24
1,254.21
