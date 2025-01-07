Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,255.18
306.49
236.32
185.43
yoy growth (%)
309.53
29.68
27.44
22.21
Raw materials
-743.53
-204.66
-158.64
-123.79
As % of sales
59.23
66.77
67.12
66.75
Employee costs
-62.85
-15.5
-12.97
-11.07
As % of sales
5
5.05
5.48
5.97
Other costs
-243.83
-35.49
-30.89
-26.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.42
11.58
13.07
14.5
Operating profit
204.95
50.83
33.82
23.66
OPM
16.32
16.58
14.31
12.76
Depreciation
-69.2
-5.95
-4.94
-4.22
Interest expense
-21.23
-6.57
-5.75
-4.69
Other income
19.92
6.58
2.7
0.09
Profit before tax
134.44
44.88
25.81
14.84
Taxes
-40.51
-8.33
-6.42
-5.78
Tax rate
-30.13
-18.56
-24.87
-38.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
93.92
36.54
19.39
9.05
Exceptional items
23.09
0
0
0
Net profit
117.02
36.54
19.39
9.05
yoy growth (%)
220.17
88.43
114.13
-14.53
NPM
9.32
11.92
8.2
4.88
