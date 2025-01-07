iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,890
(3.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,255.18

306.49

236.32

185.43

yoy growth (%)

309.53

29.68

27.44

22.21

Raw materials

-743.53

-204.66

-158.64

-123.79

As % of sales

59.23

66.77

67.12

66.75

Employee costs

-62.85

-15.5

-12.97

-11.07

As % of sales

5

5.05

5.48

5.97

Other costs

-243.83

-35.49

-30.89

-26.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.42

11.58

13.07

14.5

Operating profit

204.95

50.83

33.82

23.66

OPM

16.32

16.58

14.31

12.76

Depreciation

-69.2

-5.95

-4.94

-4.22

Interest expense

-21.23

-6.57

-5.75

-4.69

Other income

19.92

6.58

2.7

0.09

Profit before tax

134.44

44.88

25.81

14.84

Taxes

-40.51

-8.33

-6.42

-5.78

Tax rate

-30.13

-18.56

-24.87

-38.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

93.92

36.54

19.39

9.05

Exceptional items

23.09

0

0

0

Net profit

117.02

36.54

19.39

9.05

yoy growth (%)

220.17

88.43

114.13

-14.53

NPM

9.32

11.92

8.2

4.88

Privi Speci. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.