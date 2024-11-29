Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 29, 2024 - considered and approved Privi Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 - considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024: Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024 - considered and approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024: Outcome of the board meeting held on June 24, 2024 to consider and approve strategic investment (Proposed Acquisition)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 02, 2024 - approved Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24, recommendation of Final Dividend, raising fund through Qualified Institutional Placement, re-appointment of Chairman & Managing Director, and record date for dividend. Revision in record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)

