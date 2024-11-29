iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider & approve Privi Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 29, 2024 pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 29, 2024 pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Initimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on October 24 2024 to consider amd approve Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended Septemner 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 24, 2024 pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on June 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financials (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Outcome of the board meeting held on June 24, 2024 to consider and approve strategic investment (Proposed Acquisition)
Board Meeting2 May 202422 Apr 2024
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financials Results for FY 2023-24 recommendation of Final Dividend and raising fund through Qualified Institutional Placement. Outcome of the Board meeting-book closure of the AGM Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 02, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board meeting - Board approve dividend Outcome of the Board meeting-record date for dividend Outcome of the Board meeting held on Thursday, May 02, 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting- re-appointment of Chairman & Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024) Revision in record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on January 25 2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 25, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Janauray 25, 2024 for declaration of Unaudited Financial resultd for the period ended December 31, 2023 and Reconctitution of Committees of the Board. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

