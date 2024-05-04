|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|Board Meetins held on Thursdav, Mav 02, 2024, Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs, 2/- (2O%l per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31,2024, for approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting. Revision in record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
