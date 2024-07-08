|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Aug 2024
|2 May 2024
|Outcome Of The Board Meeting 39th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 01,2024. Intimation of 39th AGM scheduled to be held on August 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held through Video conferencing on Thursday, August 01, 2024 under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.