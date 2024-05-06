|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 May 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Fixed the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfers Book of the Company from Thursday, July 25,2024, to Thursday, August 01,2024 (both inclusive)forthe purpose of holding 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 200% Final Dividend & AGM (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 06.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.