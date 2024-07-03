Summary

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd (KCIL) incorporated in December, 1960 is one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies in India producing aloc chemicals and Chloro Chemicals. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of Industrial Chemicals in India. KCILs Renukoot Chemical works(located at UP) is an fully integrated chemical complex primarily concentrating on manufacutre of Chloro chemicals, to name a few alkali products like Caustic Soda and its bye product chlorine, Lindane, Aluminium chlorate. This unit was erected in collaboration with Krebs & Company, Switzerland to produce caustic soda. Since then the KCIL is continously adding capacity of this unit along with forward and backward integration. Since power and salt are the major cost component involved int the Chlor alkali business the company has undertaken backward integration project and implemented 25 MW Coal based captive power plant at Renukoot salt works at Gandhidham at Gujarat. Under this forward/backward integration programme the 6875 tpa anhydrous aluminium chloride plant was commissioned during the year 1996-97 and the 25 MW power plant was commissioned on April 1997.This plant also manufactures benzene hexachloride in technical collaboration with Kureha Chemical Industry and C Itoh and Company, Japan and stable bleaching powder with technical know-how from Nobel Dynamit and Friedrich Unde, Germany. The Alco chemical unit of the company is located at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. is the first plant t

Read More