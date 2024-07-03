Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹114.1
Prev. Close₹116.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.43
Day's High₹115.88
Day's Low₹111.01
52 Week's High₹176.9
52 Week's Low₹101.55
Book Value₹146.56
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)489.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.85
21.85
21.85
21.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
617.42
618.6
616.94
591.87
Net Worth
639.27
640.45
638.79
613.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
649.13
387.94
359.74
338.74
yoy growth (%)
67.32
7.84
6.19
14.57
Raw materials
-469.89
-271.14
-251.23
-242.16
As % of sales
72.38
69.89
69.83
71.48
Employee costs
-35.76
-29.09
-30.32
-23.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
40.1
-1.24
-6.42
8.24
Depreciation
-21.11
-22.13
-21.14
-21.18
Tax paid
-15.11
1.36
5.61
-2.64
Working capital
0.78
-2
-35.83
-10.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.32
7.84
6.19
14.57
Op profit growth
108.43
307.99
-47.02
-53.83
EBIT growth
338.56
96.48
-62.65
-50.3
Net profit growth
-781.37
349.38
-114.57
-70.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,475.05
1,578.43
1,369.12
1,094.86
1,004.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,475.05
1,578.43
1,369.12
1,094.86
1,004.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.25
10.33
28.86
11.94
21.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R V Kanoria
Non Executive Director
Madhuvanti Kanoria
Whole-time Director
S V Kanoria
Independent Director
Sidharth Kumar Birla
Independent Director
Suhana Murshad
Independent Director
Meeta Makhan
Independent Director
Sumanta Chaudhuri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratibha Jaiswal
Reports by Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd
Summary
Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd (KCIL) incorporated in December, 1960 is one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies in India producing aloc chemicals and Chloro Chemicals. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of Industrial Chemicals in India. KCILs Renukoot Chemical works(located at UP) is an fully integrated chemical complex primarily concentrating on manufacutre of Chloro chemicals, to name a few alkali products like Caustic Soda and its bye product chlorine, Lindane, Aluminium chlorate. This unit was erected in collaboration with Krebs & Company, Switzerland to produce caustic soda. Since then the KCIL is continously adding capacity of this unit along with forward and backward integration. Since power and salt are the major cost component involved int the Chlor alkali business the company has undertaken backward integration project and implemented 25 MW Coal based captive power plant at Renukoot salt works at Gandhidham at Gujarat. Under this forward/backward integration programme the 6875 tpa anhydrous aluminium chloride plant was commissioned during the year 1996-97 and the 25 MW power plant was commissioned on April 1997.This plant also manufactures benzene hexachloride in technical collaboration with Kureha Chemical Industry and C Itoh and Company, Japan and stable bleaching powder with technical know-how from Nobel Dynamit and Friedrich Unde, Germany. The Alco chemical unit of the company is located at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. is the first plant t
Read More
The Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹489.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹101.55 and ₹176.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.33%, 3 Years at -9.34%, 1 Year at -14.01%, 6 Month at -9.62%, 3 Month at -23.21% and 1 Month at -0.86%.
