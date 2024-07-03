iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Share Price

112
(-4.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:02:27 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.1
  • Day's High115.88
  • 52 Wk High176.9
  • Prev. Close116.69
  • Day's Low111.01
  • 52 Wk Low 101.55
  • Turnover (lac)18.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value146.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)489.44
  • Div. Yield0
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

114.1

Prev. Close

116.69

Turnover(Lac.)

18.43

Day's High

115.88

Day's Low

111.01

52 Week's High

176.9

52 Week's Low

101.55

Book Value

146.56

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

489.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.00%

Foreign: 0.99%

Indian: 73.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 25.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.85

21.85

21.85

21.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

617.42

618.6

616.94

591.87

Net Worth

639.27

640.45

638.79

613.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

649.13

387.94

359.74

338.74

yoy growth (%)

67.32

7.84

6.19

14.57

Raw materials

-469.89

-271.14

-251.23

-242.16

As % of sales

72.38

69.89

69.83

71.48

Employee costs

-35.76

-29.09

-30.32

-23.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

40.1

-1.24

-6.42

8.24

Depreciation

-21.11

-22.13

-21.14

-21.18

Tax paid

-15.11

1.36

5.61

-2.64

Working capital

0.78

-2

-35.83

-10.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.32

7.84

6.19

14.57

Op profit growth

108.43

307.99

-47.02

-53.83

EBIT growth

338.56

96.48

-62.65

-50.3

Net profit growth

-781.37

349.38

-114.57

-70.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,475.05

1,578.43

1,369.12

1,094.86

1,004.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,475.05

1,578.43

1,369.12

1,094.86

1,004.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.25

10.33

28.86

11.94

21.82

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R V Kanoria

Non Executive Director

Madhuvanti Kanoria

Whole-time Director

S V Kanoria

Independent Director

Sidharth Kumar Birla

Independent Director

Suhana Murshad

Independent Director

Meeta Makhan

Independent Director

Sumanta Chaudhuri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratibha Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Summary

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd (KCIL) incorporated in December, 1960 is one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies in India producing aloc chemicals and Chloro Chemicals. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of Industrial Chemicals in India. KCILs Renukoot Chemical works(located at UP) is an fully integrated chemical complex primarily concentrating on manufacutre of Chloro chemicals, to name a few alkali products like Caustic Soda and its bye product chlorine, Lindane, Aluminium chlorate. This unit was erected in collaboration with Krebs & Company, Switzerland to produce caustic soda. Since then the KCIL is continously adding capacity of this unit along with forward and backward integration. Since power and salt are the major cost component involved int the Chlor alkali business the company has undertaken backward integration project and implemented 25 MW Coal based captive power plant at Renukoot salt works at Gandhidham at Gujarat. Under this forward/backward integration programme the 6875 tpa anhydrous aluminium chloride plant was commissioned during the year 1996-97 and the 25 MW power plant was commissioned on April 1997.This plant also manufactures benzene hexachloride in technical collaboration with Kureha Chemical Industry and C Itoh and Company, Japan and stable bleaching powder with technical know-how from Nobel Dynamit and Friedrich Unde, Germany. The Alco chemical unit of the company is located at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. is the first plant t
Company FAQs

What is the Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹489.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹101.55 and ₹176.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.33%, 3 Years at -9.34%, 1 Year at -14.01%, 6 Month at -9.62%, 3 Month at -23.21% and 1 Month at -0.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.40 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 25.48 %

