|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.04
8.97
20.07
19.19
Op profit growth
-27.21
232.85
-18.75
30.3
EBIT growth
-16.23
-877.9
-118.27
381.42
Net profit growth
-52.99
-156.31
-283.58
-195.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.97
8.55
2.79
4.13
EBIT margin
2.9
4.34
-0.6
3.99
Net profit margin
0.49
1.32
-2.56
1.67
RoCE
3.44
4.04
-0.53
3.07
RoNW
0.28
0.62
-1.11
0.6
RoA
0.14
0.3
-0.56
0.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.51
3.66
-7.22
2.65
Dividend per share
1
0
0
1.5
Cash EPS
-11.52
-9.95
-18.73
-7.45
Book value per share
137.08
134.38
130.1
134.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
266.86
24.9
-3.32
24.79
P/CEPS
-11.8
-9.15
-1.28
-8.81
P/B
0.99
0.67
0.18
0.48
EV/EBIDTA
10.76
8.11
11.96
8.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
46.65
Tax payout
-82.99
30.01
-26.34
20.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.17
57.86
51.14
54.97
Inventory days
56.05
58.01
58.61
53.27
Creditor days
-51.46
-57.71
-54.62
-52.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.49
-1.47
0.16
-1.4
Net debt / equity
0.75
0.78
0.86
0.66
Net debt / op. profit
6.6
4.89
17.51
11.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.53
-66.25
-67.76
-67.04
Employee costs
-14.35
-14.68
-15.83
-15.57
Other costs
-11.12
-10.5
-13.6
-13.24
