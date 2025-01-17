iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

110.43
(0.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.04

8.97

20.07

19.19

Op profit growth

-27.21

232.85

-18.75

30.3

EBIT growth

-16.23

-877.9

-118.27

381.42

Net profit growth

-52.99

-156.31

-283.58

-195.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.97

8.55

2.79

4.13

EBIT margin

2.9

4.34

-0.6

3.99

Net profit margin

0.49

1.32

-2.56

1.67

RoCE

3.44

4.04

-0.53

3.07

RoNW

0.28

0.62

-1.11

0.6

RoA

0.14

0.3

-0.56

0.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.51

3.66

-7.22

2.65

Dividend per share

1

0

0

1.5

Cash EPS

-11.52

-9.95

-18.73

-7.45

Book value per share

137.08

134.38

130.1

134.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

266.86

24.9

-3.32

24.79

P/CEPS

-11.8

-9.15

-1.28

-8.81

P/B

0.99

0.67

0.18

0.48

EV/EBIDTA

10.76

8.11

11.96

8.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

46.65

Tax payout

-82.99

30.01

-26.34

20.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.17

57.86

51.14

54.97

Inventory days

56.05

58.01

58.61

53.27

Creditor days

-51.46

-57.71

-54.62

-52.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.49

-1.47

0.16

-1.4

Net debt / equity

0.75

0.78

0.86

0.66

Net debt / op. profit

6.6

4.89

17.51

11.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.53

-66.25

-67.76

-67.04

Employee costs

-14.35

-14.68

-15.83

-15.57

Other costs

-11.12

-10.5

-13.6

-13.24

