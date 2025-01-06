iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

111.35
(-4.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Kanoria Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

40.1

-1.24

-6.42

8.24

Depreciation

-21.11

-22.13

-21.14

-21.18

Tax paid

-15.11

1.36

5.61

-2.64

Working capital

0.78

-2

-35.83

-10.51

Other operating items

Operating

4.64

-24.02

-57.79

-26.09

Capital expenditure

15.45

4.87

59.3

62.65

Free cash flow

20.09

-19.15

1.51

36.55

Equity raised

1,183.82

1,190.42

1,183.54

1,181.31

Investing

65.83

-6.06

3.9

-38.46

Financing

2.73

32.4

43.7

64.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.55

Net in cash

1,272.48

1,197.6

1,232.66

1,250.37

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

