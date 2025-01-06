Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
40.1
-1.24
-6.42
8.24
Depreciation
-21.11
-22.13
-21.14
-21.18
Tax paid
-15.11
1.36
5.61
-2.64
Working capital
0.78
-2
-35.83
-10.51
Other operating items
Operating
4.64
-24.02
-57.79
-26.09
Capital expenditure
15.45
4.87
59.3
62.65
Free cash flow
20.09
-19.15
1.51
36.55
Equity raised
1,183.82
1,190.42
1,183.54
1,181.31
Investing
65.83
-6.06
3.9
-38.46
Financing
2.73
32.4
43.7
64.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.55
Net in cash
1,272.48
1,197.6
1,232.66
1,250.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.