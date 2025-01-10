Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.85
21.85
21.85
21.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
617.42
618.6
616.94
591.87
Net Worth
639.27
640.45
638.79
613.72
Minority Interest
Debt
142.9
124.42
97
124.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
76.94
76.97
74.2
69.5
Total Liabilities
859.11
841.84
809.99
807.49
Fixed Assets
411.7
404.77
404.44
416.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
209.69
217.9
209.05
143.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.85
24.64
22.8
26
Networking Capital
210.37
194.04
168.67
218.82
Inventories
56.18
52.64
52.06
44.15
Inventory Days
29.27
41.53
Sundry Debtors
77.88
85.87
114.34
83.44
Debtor Days
64.29
78.5
Other Current Assets
188.21
145.35
116.06
178.66
Sundry Creditors
-85.22
-64.62
-88.5
-61.93
Creditor Days
49.76
58.26
Other Current Liabilities
-26.68
-25.2
-25.29
-25.5
Cash
0.5
0.49
5.02
2.49
Total Assets
859.11
841.84
809.98
807.5
