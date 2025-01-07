Invest wise with Expert advice

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
649.13
387.94
359.74
338.74
yoy growth (%)
67.32
7.84
6.19
14.57
Raw materials
-469.89
-271.14
-251.23
-242.16
As % of sales
72.38
69.89
69.83
71.48
Employee costs
-35.76
-29.09
-30.32
-23.06
As % of sales
5.5
7.49
8.42
6.8
Other costs
-84.1
-59.22
-71.2
-60.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.95
15.26
19.79
17.81
Operating profit
59.36
28.48
6.98
13.17
OPM
9.14
7.34
1.94
3.89
Depreciation
-21.11
-22.13
-21.14
-21.18
Interest expense
-9.13
-12.47
-12.14
-7.05
Other income
10.99
4.88
19.87
23.3
Profit before tax
40.1
-1.24
-6.42
8.24
Taxes
-15.11
1.36
5.61
-2.64
Tax rate
-37.69
-109.48
-87.3
-32.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.98
0.11
-0.81
5.6
Exceptional items
0
-3.78
0
0
Net profit
24.98
-3.66
-0.81
5.6
yoy growth (%)
-781.37
349.38
-114.57
-70.08
NPM
3.84
-0.94
-0.22
1.65

