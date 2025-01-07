iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.98
(1.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:57:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

649.13

387.94

359.74

338.74

yoy growth (%)

67.32

7.84

6.19

14.57

Raw materials

-469.89

-271.14

-251.23

-242.16

As % of sales

72.38

69.89

69.83

71.48

Employee costs

-35.76

-29.09

-30.32

-23.06

As % of sales

5.5

7.49

8.42

6.8

Other costs

-84.1

-59.22

-71.2

-60.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.95

15.26

19.79

17.81

Operating profit

59.36

28.48

6.98

13.17

OPM

9.14

7.34

1.94

3.89

Depreciation

-21.11

-22.13

-21.14

-21.18

Interest expense

-9.13

-12.47

-12.14

-7.05

Other income

10.99

4.88

19.87

23.3

Profit before tax

40.1

-1.24

-6.42

8.24

Taxes

-15.11

1.36

5.61

-2.64

Tax rate

-37.69

-109.48

-87.3

-32.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.98

0.11

-0.81

5.6

Exceptional items

0

-3.78

0

0

Net profit

24.98

-3.66

-0.81

5.6

yoy growth (%)

-781.37

349.38

-114.57

-70.08

NPM

3.84

-0.94

-0.22

1.65

Kanoria Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.