Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
373.64
384.13
361.35
342.08
371.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
373.64
384.13
361.35
342.08
371.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.81
2.14
0.52
8.47
-0.4
Total Income
378.45
386.27
361.87
350.55
370.99
Total Expenditure
360.62
382.33
332.97
339.27
365.29
PBIDT
17.83
3.94
28.9
11.28
5.7
Interest
11.92
11
11.64
9.02
11.55
PBDT
5.91
-7.06
17.26
2.26
-5.85
Depreciation
15.29
14.89
15.07
15.88
15.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.15
0.57
1.47
0.49
-0.51
Deferred Tax
5.95
0.41
16.41
1.12
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.48
-22.93
-15.69
-15.23
-20.52
Minority Interest After NP
-2.57
-6.29
-6.43
-7.1
-2.15
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.91
-16.64
-9.26
-8.13
-18.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
1.06
-0.25
0
0.29
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.91
-17.7
-9.01
-8.13
-18.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.18
-3.81
-2.12
-1.86
-4.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.85
21.85
21.85
21.85
21.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.77
1.02
7.99
3.29
1.53
PBDTM(%)
1.58
-1.83
4.77
0.66
-1.57
PATM(%)
-4.41
-5.96
-4.34
-4.45
-5.52
No Record Found
