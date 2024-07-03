iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

112.7
(1.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

373.64

384.13

361.35

342.08

371.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

373.64

384.13

361.35

342.08

371.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.81

2.14

0.52

8.47

-0.4

Total Income

378.45

386.27

361.87

350.55

370.99

Total Expenditure

360.62

382.33

332.97

339.27

365.29

PBIDT

17.83

3.94

28.9

11.28

5.7

Interest

11.92

11

11.64

9.02

11.55

PBDT

5.91

-7.06

17.26

2.26

-5.85

Depreciation

15.29

14.89

15.07

15.88

15.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.15

0.57

1.47

0.49

-0.51

Deferred Tax

5.95

0.41

16.41

1.12

-0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.48

-22.93

-15.69

-15.23

-20.52

Minority Interest After NP

-2.57

-6.29

-6.43

-7.1

-2.15

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.91

-16.64

-9.26

-8.13

-18.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

1.06

-0.25

0

0.29

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.91

-17.7

-9.01

-8.13

-18.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.18

-3.81

-2.12

-1.86

-4.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.85

21.85

21.85

21.85

21.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.77

1.02

7.99

3.29

1.53

PBDTM(%)

1.58

-1.83

4.77

0.66

-1.57

PATM(%)

-4.41

-5.96

-4.34

-4.45

-5.52

