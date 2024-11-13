iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
KANORIA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Wednesday the 13th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Designated Persons (Code) the trading window has already been closed from 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending on 30th September 2024. The above is for your information and record. Resignation of Smt Neha Saraf as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from the close of Business hours of 15th December, 2024 and Appointed Smt Pratibha Jaiswal as the Company Secretary & Compliance officer with effect from 16th December, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
KANORIA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Monday the 5th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Designated Persons (Code) the trading window has already been closed from 1st July 2024 and shall re-open on 8th August 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, on 5/08/24 1) Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company. 2) Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Smt. Meeta Makhan (DIN 07135150) and Shri Sumanta Chaudhuri (DIN 01998420) as Additional (Independent and Non Executive) Directors of the Company with effect from 4th September, 2024 and subject to the approval of the shareholders, to hold office as Independent Directors for a term of 5 consecutive years commencing from 4th Sept 2024 to 3rd Sept 2029 (both days inclusive). 3) Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Shri Hemant Kumar Khaitan (DIN 00220049) as Non Executive and Non Independent Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation, with effect from 4th September, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholder (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202415 May 2024
KANORIA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Tuesday the 28th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting Recommended no dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
This is to inform you, that the Board of Directors of the Company, through a Circular Resolution passed on 3rd May, 2024, has approved the sale of Solar Power Division of the Comany, situated at Bawdi Barsinga, P.O. Bap, Tehsil Phalodi, Dist. Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to SML Electricals India Pvt Limited/any of its Affiliates/Assign, by way of Slump Sale and on going concern basis, at a consideration of Rs. 8.20 Crore.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
KANORIA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, the 14th February, 2024, has Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 (Enclosed together with Limited Review Report). The Meeting commenced at 11.45 A.M. and concluded at 1.50 P.M Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 (Enclosed together with Limited Review Report) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Kanoria Chem.: Related News

No Record Found

