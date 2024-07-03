Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Summary

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd (KCIL) incorporated in December, 1960 is one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies in India producing aloc chemicals and Chloro Chemicals. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacture of Industrial Chemicals in India. KCILs Renukoot Chemical works(located at UP) is an fully integrated chemical complex primarily concentrating on manufacutre of Chloro chemicals, to name a few alkali products like Caustic Soda and its bye product chlorine, Lindane, Aluminium chlorate. This unit was erected in collaboration with Krebs & Company, Switzerland to produce caustic soda. Since then the KCIL is continously adding capacity of this unit along with forward and backward integration. Since power and salt are the major cost component involved int the Chlor alkali business the company has undertaken backward integration project and implemented 25 MW Coal based captive power plant at Renukoot salt works at Gandhidham at Gujarat. Under this forward/backward integration programme the 6875 tpa anhydrous aluminium chloride plant was commissioned during the year 1996-97 and the 25 MW power plant was commissioned on April 1997.This plant also manufactures benzene hexachloride in technical collaboration with Kureha Chemical Industry and C Itoh and Company, Japan and stable bleaching powder with technical know-how from Nobel Dynamit and Friedrich Unde, Germany. The Alco chemical unit of the company is located at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. is the first plant to adopt the membrane technology to manufacture pentaerythritol. It entered into an agreement with Asahi Glass Company, Japan, for modernisation and further research and development. Its pentaerythritol plant is the first manufacturer of nitration grade erythritol in India. The companys product range includes formaldehyde and acetaldehyde.The companys Ankleshwar division was awarded ISO 9002 for all its products in Apr.96. It also received an export house status in Apr.96. During April,2002 the company entered into a MOU with Sachtleben Chemie GmBH of Germany for which the latter will supply know-how and also to provide technical and marketing assitance of Water Treatment Chemicals. It is also in the process of expanding the Formaldehyde capacity.110 TPD membrane cell based Caustic Soda production plant was commissioned in 2007-08. With this, the Companys total Caustic Soda manufacturing capacity increased from 90,000 TPA to 130,000 TPA. The Company commenced production in its newly installed Chlorinated Paraffin plant at Renukoot in 2008-09. It commissioned 105,000 TPA Formaldehyde plant at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh in 2010-11. With this, the Companys total Formaldehyde manufacturing capacity increased from 75,000 TPA to 180,000 TPA. It s transferred its Chloro Chemicals Division, consisting of manufacturing plants situated at Renukoot, Uttar Pradesh and Salt Works at Gujarat, to Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited, through slump sale dated 16 April 2011.The Company divested its Chloro Chemicals business in May 2011. It commissioned 5,600 TPA Hexamine plant at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and enhanced the Hexamine capacity at Ankleshwar by 2,000 TPA. With this, the Companys combined Hexamine manufacturing capacity at both locations increased to 11,600 TPA. It acquired 90% stake in APAG Holding AG, Switzerland on 2 May 2012. It commissioned a 5 MW Solar Power Plant in Jodhpur district in Rajasthan. The first phase of the project was completed in June 2012 by commencing generation of 2.5 MW. The second phase consisting of the balance 2.5 MW became operational in February 2013. It set up an automated Resin Plant with a capacity of 3,000 MT per annum of Phenol Formaldehyde resins in its manufacturing facility at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.During the year 2012-13, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Kanoria Africa Textiles Plc. was incorporated in Ethiopia formanufacturing Denim. The brownfield expansion of APAG Elektronik S.r.o. in the Czech Republic was completed in record time and the plant was made operational since December, 2014.As part of the phase-1, the Company commissioned Phenolic Resin Plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat from January 2023. With the plant at Ankleshwar, KCI became the only Phenolic Resin manufacturer in India with units on both West Coast and the East Coast. It announced a new 300 TPD Formaldehyde plant at its Ankleshwar Unit.