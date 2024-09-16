|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|64th Annual General Meeting held on the 16th Septrember, 2024 Intimation with regard to proceeding of the 64th Annual General Meeting held on 16th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report - 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.