Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Share Price

40.24
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

  • Open41.86
  • Day's High42.34
  • 52 Wk High74
  • Prev. Close41.95
  • Day's Low40
  • 52 Wk Low 37.74
  • Turnover (lac)106.81
  • P/E349.75
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.58
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,325.55
  • Div. Yield0.27
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

41.86

Prev. Close

41.95

Turnover(Lac.)

106.81

Day's High

42.34

Day's Low

40

52 Week's High

74

52 Week's Low

37.74

Book Value

8.58

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,325.55

P/E

349.75

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0.27

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 14 Oct, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:59 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 33.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.71

20.21

44.56

13.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

207.58

208.33

119.7

119.34

Net Worth

232.29

228.54

164.26

133.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

90.07

120.34

110.54

57.28

yoy growth (%)

-25.15

8.86

92.99

63.3

Raw materials

-33.86

-39.33

-40.44

-28.99

As % of sales

37.59

32.68

36.58

50.62

Employee costs

-15.51

-15.29

-9.74

-7.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.95

31.17

28.27

0.93

Depreciation

-5.75

-5.25

-1.88

-1.92

Tax paid

-2.73

-7.67

3.09

0

Working capital

22.99

78.18

-4.29

-2.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.15

8.86

92.99

63.3

Op profit growth

-51.53

6.16

302.62

317.44

EBIT growth

-51.84

2.6

360.19

3,063.56

Net profit growth

-56.5

-25.09

3,245.42

-119.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

190.05

143.34

131.72

103.05

106.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

190.05

143.34

131.72

103.05

106.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.96

1.79

4.96

4.91

1.96

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Asit D Javeri

Executive Director

Seema A Javeri

Independent Director

Priyam S Jhaveri

Managing Director

Abhishek A Javeri

Independent Director

Pradeep N Desai

Company Secretary

Nitin R Jani

Independent Director

Ayesha Sunil Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd

Summary

Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited was incorporated on July 21, 1973. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of chemical intermediates, heavy organic chemicals and performance chemicals and wireless network equipment and services. The company has set up a plant for manufacturing meta amino phenol (MAP) with a capacity of 500 tpa with technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland. As on 31st March, 2024 Manekchand Panachand Trading Investment Company Pvt Ltd, holding company owned 61.91 % of the Companys equity share capital.The company went public in Aug. 93 with a issue of 3.98 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating Rs 199.06 lac, to part-finance its diversification project for the manufacture of meta amino phenol (MAP) with the technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland.It has a well-knit market network in countries like the UK the US, Europe, Japan, Korea, and South-East Asian countries. The company diversified into the manufacture of downstream products, viz, metanilic acid and sodium meta nitrobenzene sulphonate. The company also purchased 100% shares in the share capital of Anuchem BVBA, Belgium which has, with effect from 1st April, 1998 became a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company.During 1998-99, the company has been granted status of Golden Export House by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. The company exports constitute more than 76% of the overall sales. The company had obtained ISO-9002 for its quality system
Company FAQs

What is the Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd share price today?

The Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd is ₹1325.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd is 349.75 and 5.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd is ₹37.74 and ₹74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd?

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -41.19%, 6 Month at -19.12%, 3 Month at -25.28% and 1 Month at -13.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.87 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 33.08 %

