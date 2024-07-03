Summary

Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited was incorporated on July 21, 1973. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of chemical intermediates, heavy organic chemicals and performance chemicals and wireless network equipment and services. The company has set up a plant for manufacturing meta amino phenol (MAP) with a capacity of 500 tpa with technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland. As on 31st March, 2024 Manekchand Panachand Trading Investment Company Pvt Ltd, holding company owned 61.91 % of the Companys equity share capital.The company went public in Aug. 93 with a issue of 3.98 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating Rs 199.06 lac, to part-finance its diversification project for the manufacture of meta amino phenol (MAP) with the technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland.It has a well-knit market network in countries like the UK the US, Europe, Japan, Korea, and South-East Asian countries. The company diversified into the manufacture of downstream products, viz, metanilic acid and sodium meta nitrobenzene sulphonate. The company also purchased 100% shares in the share capital of Anuchem BVBA, Belgium which has, with effect from 1st April, 1998 became a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company.During 1998-99, the company has been granted status of Golden Export House by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. The company exports constitute more than 76% of the overall sales. The company had obtained ISO-9002 for its quality system

