Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹41.86
Prev. Close₹41.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹106.81
Day's High₹42.34
Day's Low₹40
52 Week's High₹74
52 Week's Low₹37.74
Book Value₹8.58
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,325.55
P/E349.75
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0.27
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.71
20.21
44.56
13.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
207.58
208.33
119.7
119.34
Net Worth
232.29
228.54
164.26
133.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
90.07
120.34
110.54
57.28
yoy growth (%)
-25.15
8.86
92.99
63.3
Raw materials
-33.86
-39.33
-40.44
-28.99
As % of sales
37.59
32.68
36.58
50.62
Employee costs
-15.51
-15.29
-9.74
-7.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.95
31.17
28.27
0.93
Depreciation
-5.75
-5.25
-1.88
-1.92
Tax paid
-2.73
-7.67
3.09
0
Working capital
22.99
78.18
-4.29
-2.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.15
8.86
92.99
63.3
Op profit growth
-51.53
6.16
302.62
317.44
EBIT growth
-51.84
2.6
360.19
3,063.56
Net profit growth
-56.5
-25.09
3,245.42
-119.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
190.05
143.34
131.72
103.05
106.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
190.05
143.34
131.72
103.05
106.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.96
1.79
4.96
4.91
1.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Asit D Javeri
Executive Director
Seema A Javeri
Independent Director
Priyam S Jhaveri
Managing Director
Abhishek A Javeri
Independent Director
Pradeep N Desai
Company Secretary
Nitin R Jani
Independent Director
Ayesha Sunil Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd
Summary
Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited was incorporated on July 21, 1973. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of chemical intermediates, heavy organic chemicals and performance chemicals and wireless network equipment and services. The company has set up a plant for manufacturing meta amino phenol (MAP) with a capacity of 500 tpa with technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland. As on 31st March, 2024 Manekchand Panachand Trading Investment Company Pvt Ltd, holding company owned 61.91 % of the Companys equity share capital.The company went public in Aug. 93 with a issue of 3.98 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating Rs 199.06 lac, to part-finance its diversification project for the manufacture of meta amino phenol (MAP) with the technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland.It has a well-knit market network in countries like the UK the US, Europe, Japan, Korea, and South-East Asian countries. The company diversified into the manufacture of downstream products, viz, metanilic acid and sodium meta nitrobenzene sulphonate. The company also purchased 100% shares in the share capital of Anuchem BVBA, Belgium which has, with effect from 1st April, 1998 became a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company.During 1998-99, the company has been granted status of Golden Export House by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. The company exports constitute more than 76% of the overall sales. The company had obtained ISO-9002 for its quality system
Read More
The Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd is ₹1325.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd is 349.75 and 5.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd is ₹37.74 and ₹74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -41.19%, 6 Month at -19.12%, 3 Month at -25.28% and 1 Month at -13.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.