Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.71
20.21
44.56
13.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
207.58
208.33
119.7
119.34
Net Worth
232.29
228.54
164.26
133.31
Minority Interest
Debt
232.64
138.75
116.32
83.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.84
6.78
5.45
2.92
Total Liabilities
472.77
374.07
286.03
219.44
Fixed Assets
208.98
172.23
135.45
92.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.95
5.84
6.71
6.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.87
1.5
1.73
0
Networking Capital
248.16
185.8
134.11
109.14
Inventories
99.25
104.48
94.21
59.43
Inventory Days
240.82
Sundry Debtors
145.71
80.07
40.02
58.32
Debtor Days
236.32
Other Current Assets
68.1
56.91
95.27
78.21
Sundry Creditors
-44.2
-40.99
-40.89
-25.32
Creditor Days
102.6
Other Current Liabilities
-20.7
-14.67
-54.5
-61.5
Cash
7.79
8.72
8.04
11.05
Total Assets
472.75
374.09
286.04
219.45
