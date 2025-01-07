Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
90.07
120.34
110.54
57.28
yoy growth (%)
-25.15
8.86
92.99
63.3
Raw materials
-33.86
-39.33
-40.44
-28.99
As % of sales
37.59
32.68
36.58
50.62
Employee costs
-15.51
-15.29
-9.74
-7.76
As % of sales
17.22
12.7
8.81
13.55
Other costs
-22.79
-28.8
-25.57
-11.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.3
23.93
23.13
20.74
Operating profit
17.89
36.92
34.77
8.63
OPM
19.86
30.67
31.45
15.07
Depreciation
-5.75
-5.25
-1.88
-1.92
Interest expense
-3.4
-2.8
-4.84
-6.25
Other income
4.21
2.31
0.22
0.48
Profit before tax
12.95
31.17
28.27
0.93
Taxes
-2.73
-7.67
3.09
0
Tax rate
-21.11
-24.63
10.93
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.21
23.49
31.36
0.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.21
23.49
31.36
0.93
yoy growth (%)
-56.5
-25.09
3,245.42
-119.35
NPM
11.34
19.52
28.37
1.63
