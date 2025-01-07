iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.3
(2.63%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

90.07

120.34

110.54

57.28

yoy growth (%)

-25.15

8.86

92.99

63.3

Raw materials

-33.86

-39.33

-40.44

-28.99

As % of sales

37.59

32.68

36.58

50.62

Employee costs

-15.51

-15.29

-9.74

-7.76

As % of sales

17.22

12.7

8.81

13.55

Other costs

-22.79

-28.8

-25.57

-11.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.3

23.93

23.13

20.74

Operating profit

17.89

36.92

34.77

8.63

OPM

19.86

30.67

31.45

15.07

Depreciation

-5.75

-5.25

-1.88

-1.92

Interest expense

-3.4

-2.8

-4.84

-6.25

Other income

4.21

2.31

0.22

0.48

Profit before tax

12.95

31.17

28.27

0.93

Taxes

-2.73

-7.67

3.09

0

Tax rate

-21.11

-24.63

10.93

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.21

23.49

31.36

0.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.21

23.49

31.36

0.93

yoy growth (%)

-56.5

-25.09

3,245.42

-119.35

NPM

11.34

19.52

28.37

1.63

