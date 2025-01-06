Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.95
31.17
28.27
0.93
Depreciation
-5.75
-5.25
-1.88
-1.92
Tax paid
-2.73
-7.67
3.09
0
Working capital
22.99
78.18
-4.29
-2.65
Other operating items
Operating
27.45
96.42
25.19
-3.63
Capital expenditure
-5.9
44.56
4.03
-61.61
Free cash flow
21.55
140.98
29.22
-65.24
Equity raised
227.33
122.5
11.38
-20.51
Investing
0.88
5.51
0
0
Financing
39.27
37.87
15.55
29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
289.03
306.86
56.15
-56.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.