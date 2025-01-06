iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.24
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd

Sadhana Nitro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.95

31.17

28.27

0.93

Depreciation

-5.75

-5.25

-1.88

-1.92

Tax paid

-2.73

-7.67

3.09

0

Working capital

22.99

78.18

-4.29

-2.65

Other operating items

Operating

27.45

96.42

25.19

-3.63

Capital expenditure

-5.9

44.56

4.03

-61.61

Free cash flow

21.55

140.98

29.22

-65.24

Equity raised

227.33

122.5

11.38

-20.51

Investing

0.88

5.51

0

0

Financing

39.27

37.87

15.55

29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

289.03

306.86

56.15

-56.76

