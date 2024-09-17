Considered and recommended a dividend @ 15% i.e. Rs. 0.15 per equity share of face value of Rs.1/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Revision in Record Date for determining eligible equity Shareholders for payment of final Dividend. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company hereby revises the Record Date From Friday, September 18, 2024 To Monday, October 14, 2024 for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of payment of final dividend subject to tax deducted at source, if approved by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)