Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of M/s. Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Recognition, Measurement, Presentation and disclosures of lease transactions in accordance with Ind-As 116 "Leases" As described in note no. 2.05 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has adopted IND AS 116 Leases (Ind-AS 116) for accounting its lease transactions. The application of this accounting standard is an area of focus in our audit since the company has taken various premises and items of property, plant & equipment under lease arrangements with different contract terms. Our audit procedures on compliance with Ind-As 116 include: Ind-As 116 introduced a new lease accounting model, wherein a lessee is required to recognize a right-of-use (RoU) asset and a lease liability arising from a lease on the balance sheet. The lease liabilities are initially measured by discounting future lease payment during the lease term as per the contract/arrangement. Adoption of the standard involves significant judgement & estimates including determination of the discount rates. - Assessed the Companys evaluation on the identification of leases based on the contractual agreements; - Assessed the reasonableness of the discount rates applied in determining the lease liabilities. - Tested completeness of the lease data by reconciling the Companys operating lease commitments to data used in computing RoU asset and the lease liabilities. - Assessed and tested the presentation and disclosures relating to Ind-As 116 including disclosures relating to transactions.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed and based on the work done/ audit reports of other auditors, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. •

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality & qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company in so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rule, 2014;

c. The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note 31 to the standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. Thus, the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 45 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 45 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) & (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in note no. 50 to the standalone financial statements;

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared & paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the payment of dividend.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the declaration of dividend.

(vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances as mentioned below, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

(a) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled in the accounting software for the period from 1st April, 2023 to 15th June, 2023.

Further, for the periods after the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with once it was implemented.

AN NEXURE "A" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND-AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

In our opinion and to the best our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and based on our examination of the books of account in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use-assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year based on a phased program of verifying all property, plant and equipment over three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies, if any, noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) Based on our examination of the copies of registered sale deed / transfer deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements & included under Property, Plant & Equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In case of mortgaged immovable properties, the original title deeds are not available with the Company since the same are mortgaged with banks / financial institutions. However, confirmations for holding of title deeds, from the banks/ financial institutions were not made available to us.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its the Property, Plant & Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and the rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management, except for stock in transit. The intervals at which the inventories are physically verified are, in our opinion, reasonable in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Based on our examination and as mentioned in note no. 52 to these standalone financial statements, in our opinion the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with the banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. Deviations / discrepancies, if any, are not material.

(iii) The Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year details of which are given

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount provided during the year Subsidiaries* - Others 50.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* - Others -

*As per the Companies Act, 2013

(b) In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which the loans have been granted were not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information & explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the loan granted during the year by the Company has been received back in full along with interest thereon. Therefore, in our opinion repayment of principal & payment of interest on the loan granted during the year is regular.

(d) Since the entire loan granted has been repaid along with the interest due thereon, there is no amount overdue for period of more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The company has granted loans without specifying any period of repayment details in respect of which are as follows:

(Amount Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Related Parties Others Total Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year for which period of repayment is not specified 50.00 50.00 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the totalloans 100% - 100%

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans given & investments made during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantees / security during the year.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits during the year. Therefore reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no undisputed statutory dues as mentioned above in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited or partially deposited are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Gross Amount disputed ( in Lacs) Amount Paid ( in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates (F.Y.) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.55 - 2013-14 CIT (Appeals) Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Damages & Interest of Provident Fund Dues 8.53 3.81 01.02.2018 to 28.02.2019 Central Government Industrial Tribunal Cum Labour Court Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 (*) Damages & Interest of Provident Fund Dues 16.98 6.50 01/04/2016 to 31/05/2019 Assistant/Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RO Ahmedabad) / Central Government Industrial Tribunal

(*) This disputed due has been transferred from the wholly owned subsidiary, Spidigo Net Private Limited, on its merger with the Company.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or on the payment of interest thereon to any lender. In respect of loans taken from related parties, the principal & interest thereon are repayable on demand. The management has represented to us that the lender has not demanded repayment of principal or payment of interest during the year. Accordingly, in our opinion the Company has not defaulted in repayment of these loans or borrowings or the payment of interest thereon.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates orjoint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act). Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information & explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) & (b) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1(A) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) & (d) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising of the information included in the Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not transferred the unspent amount, in respect of other than ongoing projects, to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within the prescribed time limits, Details of the unspent amount are as follows:

Relevant Financial year Amount identified for spending on Corporate Social Responsibility activities "other than on going projects" Unspent Amount Amount transferred to Fund specified in Schedule VII 2020-21 115.50 113.37 NIL 2021-22 104.82 104.82 NIL

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any ongoing projects. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") referred to in paragraph 2 (f) on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements of Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.